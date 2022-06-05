Monkeypox outbreak: 780 cases confirmed in over 27 countries

Monkeypox outbreak: The rare Monkeypox viral infection has now reached 27 nations with at least 780 confirmed cases reported globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday said. According to the health body, the countries are not yet in the endemic state, reported IANS. The new spike represents an increase of 523 laboratory-confirmed cases (+203 per cent) since May 29, when a total of 257 cases were reported. "Since May 13, 2022, and as of June 2, 2022, 780 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to or identified by WHO from 27 Member States across four WHO regions that are not endemic for monkeypox virus," the WHO said in a statement.

So far, there have been no deaths associated with the current monkeypox outbreak. Out of these, Canada has confirmed 58 cases of monkeypox, the country`s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said

While the epidemiological probe is ongoing, the global health body said most reported cases have been reported due to irresponsible sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health care facilities, and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men (MSM). However, the WHO clarified that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.

As per the global health body, the virus can spread through any kind of sustained skin-to-skin contact with an infected person who has a lesion. It can also spread through body fluids, contaminated bed sheets and clothing, or respiratory droplets if a person has a lesion in their mouth.

The WHO noted that the "sudden and unexpected appearance of monkeypox simultaneously in several non-endemic countries suggests that there might have been undetected transmission for some unknown duration of time".

Scientists also agree with the theory that the monkeypox virus may have been quietly circulating for years before its sudden emergence worldwide.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research and the first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970. The disease occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

The virus belongs to the family Poxviridae, which also includes the viruses causing smallpox and cowpox disease.

