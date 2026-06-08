Monsoon 2026 map tracker: IMD confirms rapid progress across Maharashtra and South India; heavy rains warned for east next

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that southwest monsoon has gained considerable momentum and has begun sweeping over the subcontinent. Southwest monsoon has crossed into crucial areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana while concurrently consolidating its grip over the central and eastern sectors of the Arabian Sea.

The timely arrival of southwest monsoon is greatly welcome by both rural and urban dwellers in central and southern India as a healthy beginning of the annual four-month-long rainy season.

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Route tracker: How far has monsoon traversed?

As per the official transit maps issued by the IMD on June 8, 2026, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) is witnessing considerable progress. In the Arabian Sea, southwest monsoon has moved into latitudes 18°N at longitudes 60°E, 65°E, and 70°E. The advancing line is currently running straight through Harnai, Solapur, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Nandyal, and Chennai.

Concurrently, the Bay of Bengal part of southwest monsoon is spreading to positions 15.5°N/85°E and 22°N/90°E. In the northeast frontier, southwest monsoon has moved through Kailashahar and North Lakhimpur before reaching 29°N/95°E. Meteorologists confirm that the monsoon is currently tracking right on time or even slightly ahead of schedule in some areas.

48 to 72 hour forecast: Acceleration imminent

Weather experts indicated that current atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain highly favorable for further advancement. Over the next two to three days, the monsoon is projected to fully cover the remaining pockets of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, the system will systematically blanket Tamil Nadu and the southwestern pockets of the Bay of Bengal before driving northward into the west-central and northwestern zones of the Bay.

Eastern and northeastern states prepare for heavy downpours

The northward surge from the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger a significant meteorological shift across eastern and northeastern India within the next 48 to 72 hours. Pockets of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim are slated to see robust monsoon activation shortly.

While the remaining parts of the northeastern states are already experiencing steady pre-monsoon showers, the entire region will soon be formally integrated into the active monsoon zone, increasing rainfall intensity and bringing much-needed respite from summer heat. The IMD maintains an optimistic outlook for the season, noting that these early rains are highly critical for upcoming crop sowing cycles. Concurrently, residents across North India continue to wait for their share of the seasonal cooling.

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