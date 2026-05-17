IMD weather update: Monsoon 2026 to reach Kerala early, heatwave alerts issued for Delhi, UP and Rajasthan

The India monsoon 2026 season has started earlier than expected, bringing relief to southern regions even as North India battles extreme temperatures. In the latest IMD weather update, the India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon entered the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16, several days before the normal onset date.

According to the IMD, the Kerala monsoon onset is likely on May 26 this year, nearly a week ahead of the usual June 1 arrival date. The weather office added that there could be a variation of four days.

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Southwest monsoon reaching Kerala on May 26

The IMD said all conditions required for the monsoon onset have now been fulfilled. Strong westerly winds are blowing over the Andaman region at speeds of 35 kmph, gusting up to 45 kmph. Dense cloud formation has also been observed across the area.

“The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, many parts of the Andaman Sea, entire Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Andaman Islands, including Sri Vijaya Puram,” the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon reaching Kerala on May 26 is being closely watched by farmers and weather experts, as an early monsoon can benefit crop sowing and reservoir levels across southern India.

Early monsoon arrival in Andaman and Nicobar islands

The early monsoon arrival in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands marks the official beginning of the monsoon’s journey over India. Heavy rain and thick cloud cover have already affected large parts of the island region.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal and nearby sea areas till May 21 due to rough weather conditions and strong winds.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

South Interior Karnataka

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

The rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will remain active over the next three to four days.

Delhi heatwave alert as temperature may touch 44 degrees Celsius

While southern India prepares for monsoon showers, North India is facing intense heat. The IMD has issued a Delhi heatwave alert as temperatures in the national capital are expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius between May 18 and 19.

Under the latest Delhi temperature forecast for May 2026, strong west winds between 20 and 30 kmph are expected during the day, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph.

The weather department has warned people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during afternoon hours and remain hydrated.

IMD heatwave warning for north India

The weather office has issued an IMD heatwave warning for North India as severe heat conditions continue across multiple states.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in:

West Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

East Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha

East Rajasthan

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

The ongoing Heat Wave 2026 conditions are expected to continue till May 22, according to the IMD.

Highest temperature in Amravati Maharashtra, reaches 45.6 degrees Celsius

The IMD said the highest temperature in Amravati, Maharashtra, was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius on May 15, making it the hottest place in the country.

Several areas across central India, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana recorded temperatures between 40 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius as hot and dry winds intensified across the region.

Health experts have advised elderly people, children and outdoor workers to take precautions against heatstroke and dehydration.

Heavy rain and storm activity continue in northeast India

Apart from the monsoon advance and heatwave conditions, several eastern and northeastern states witnessed heavy rain and storms.

Karimganj in Assam received 17 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, while Oodlabari Tea Estate in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal recorded 18 cm of rainfall.

Hailstorms were also reported from:

Jammu-Kashmir

Uttarakhand

East Madhya Pradesh

Strong winds hit parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with Kalyani recording wind speeds of 76 kmph and Burdwan 67 kmph.

IMD advises people to stay safe during the heatwave

The IMD has urged people living in heatwave-affected areas to:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid going out during peak afternoon hours

Wear light cotton clothes

Stay indoors whenever possible

Farmers have also been advised to protect crops and livestock from extreme heat conditions as the country experiences contrasting weather systems simultaneously.

With India monsoon 2026 advancing early and severe heat continuing across the north, India is witnessing one of the sharpest weather contrasts of the season.

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