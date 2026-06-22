/Monsoon advances across Maharashtra and eastern India; Mumbai likely to get rain within 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported further progress of the Southwest Monsoon, with conditions remaining favourable for its advance into more parts of the country, including Mumbai and the remaining areas of Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. The latest development is expected to bring relief from the heat in several regions, although parts of central and eastern India are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions for a few more days. At the same time, the IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of Northeast India.