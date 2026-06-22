Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Monsoon advances across Maharashtra and eastern India; Mumbai likely to get rain within 48 hours

Monsoon advances across Maharashtra and eastern India; Mumbai likely to get rain within 48 hours

According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, the remaining parts of Karnataka, and further areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Monsoon advances across Maharashtra and eastern India; Mumbai likely to get rain within 48 hours
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Monsoon pushes deeper into India; IMD forecasts rain in Mumbai within two days
IMD Monsoon1 min ago
2
Shiv Sena rebellion9 min ago
3
DA18 min ago
4
mobility19 min ago
5
cuet ug answer key 202620 min ago