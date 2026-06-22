/Monsoon advances across Maharashtra and eastern India; Mumbai likely to get rain within 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported further progress of the Southwest Monsoon, with conditions remaining favourable for its advance into more parts of the country, including Mumbai and the remaining areas of Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. The latest development is expected to bring relief from the heat in several regions, although parts of central and eastern India are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions for a few more days. At the same time, the IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of Northeast India.
According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, the remaining parts of Karnataka, and further areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.
Meteorologist Dr Naresh said the monsoon's progress had slowed after June 21 but picked up again on Monday. "Between June 8 and June 21, the monsoon had advanced to a certain extent, but after that there was no significant progress. However, today it has advanced over some parts of Maharashtra. It has also reached the remaining parts of Karnataka where it had not arrived earlier. The monsoon has further progressed over Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of Bihar," he added.
The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two days.
Dr Naresh said rainfall activity along India's west coast is likely to remain active. "Heavy rainfall is likely in the Konkan region over the next four to five days," he said.
He added, "Rain is likely in Mumbai over the next 48 hours. More parts of Maharashtra, as well as the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, may also receive rainfall during the next two days."
The weather office reported intense rainfall in several parts of the country during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Isolated locations in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal recorded extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm, while Meghalaya received very heavy rainfall between 12 and 20 cm. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 81 kmph were reported from several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Vidarbha. Isolated hailstorms were also reported in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim throughout the week, with Meghalaya likely to witness isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is also expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until June 28.
Heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha, Bihar, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and other parts of southern India in the coming days.
Despite the advancing monsoon, some regions are expected to remain under heatwave conditions. The IMD has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over parts of Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next few days.
Dr Naresh said areas that have not received rainfall are continuing to experience above-normal temperatures.
"When there is no rainfall, temperatures remain slightly above normal. Rainfall activity had been occurring in northwest India due to the influence of western disturbances, which kept temperatures near normal. The forecast suggests temperatures will continue to remain normal in the region in the coming days," he said.
"There is no expectation of a heatwave, except in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which will remain in the heatwave zone. Some parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may also experience heatwave conditions for the next three to five days."
"Temperatures may reach around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius, which is sufficient for heatwave conditions," he added.
The highest maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 42.6 degrees Celsius at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Warm night conditions were also reported from parts of Vidarbha.
The IMD has advised people, particularly children, elderly citizens and those with health conditions, to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight in heatwave-affected areas.
Meanwhile, light rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over the Himalayan region, Punjab and Haryana during the next three to four days.
"There may be light rainfall in the Himalayan region. Punjab and Haryana are also likely to witness light rain and thunderstorm activity over the next three to four days," Dr Naresh said.
The weather department has also warned fishermen against venturing into vulnerable areas of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.
Authorities have cautioned residents in rain-affected regions about the possibility of localised flooding, waterlogging, landslides in hilly areas and damage to crops and infrastructure due to heavy rain and strong winds. The IMD said that the further advance of the monsoon is expected to gradually bring temperatures down across parts of central India towards the end of June.
On the monsoon's progress towards northern India, Dr Naresh said it was too early to make a definitive assessment. "The progress is currently a bit slow, so we cannot make any statement regarding northern India at this stage," he said.
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