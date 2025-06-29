Monsoon Arrives Early, Covers Entire India Nine Days Ahead Of Schedule

The monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, nine days ahead of its expected date of July 8, the India Meteorological Department said.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and Entire Delhi today, the 29th June 2025. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 29th June, 2025, against the normal date of 08th July (9 days before the normal date of covering the entire India),” IMD said in a post on X.

Update on further advance of Southwest Monsoon (29th June 2025)



The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and Entire Delhi today, the 29th June 2025. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 29th June, 2025,… pic.twitter.com/alOecs9fdh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 29, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall activity in the entire North India in the coming days.

"The monsoon has covered the entire country, including areas from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan that were yet to receive any rain. In the north, near Delhi, the monsoon will be tough in the coming few days. The rainfall activity may remain heavy to very heavy in the entire North India," ANI quoted IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar as saying.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a red alert for Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand for today.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in these regions.

IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Kullu, Una, and Chamba," it added.

Authorities stated that the alerts would help ensure preparedness in areas prone to flash floods and landslides.

(With ANI inputs)