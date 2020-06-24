हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, light rains lash parts of national capital region

Rain hits several parts of the national capital region on Wednesday (June 24, 2020). The monsoon was expected to arrive in Delhi on June 29, but this year it has come four days early.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, light rains lash parts of national capital region

New Delhi: Rain hits several parts of the national capital region on Wednesday (June 24, 2020). The monsoon was expected to arrive in Delhi on June 29, but this year it has come four days early.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of good rain on Thursday and Friday and will likely bring the temperature down.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celcius.

Earlier, the head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi Dr Kuldeep Srivastava had predicted the likeliness of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad receiving rainfall in the next three to four hours. 

"Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during the next three to four hours," he told ANI.

Also, the IMD had forecast rains for some areas of Uttar Pradesh such as Narora, Aligarh, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, and Jahangirabad earlier on Wednesday morning.

