/Delhi weather: 'Monsoon break' to halt heavy rain for 7 days; temperatures to hit 38°C amid high humidity

Following days of relentless rains which brought both relief and structural water logging to NCR, the monsoon is officially taking a much needed respite. "Monsoon Break" conditions are confirmed by weathermen in Delhi-NCR, meaning that heavy rainfall will stop for at least the next seven days, thus setting the stage for a rapid increase in daytime temperatures and oppressive humidity.
According to weather forecaster Skymet and the government meteorologists, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to rise gradually and is expected to reach 37-38 degree celsius in the next few days.
Understanding 'monsoon break'
Meteorologists are always quick to explain that monsoon break does not refer to the end or withdrawal of the rainy season. Rather, it refers to the usual phenomenon associated with reduced rainfall activity over central and north-western parts of India.
In case of monsoon break, cloud cover decreases substantially, resulting in the presence of extended periods of clear skies, intense solar radiation and rapid rise in temperature levels of the region.
[Low-Pressure System Weakens & Shifts]
│
[Monsoon Trough Moves North Toward Himalayas]
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[Dry, Sinking Air Settles Over Delhi-NCR]
│
[Cloud Cover Clears ➔ Direct Sunlight ➔ Temperatures Hit 38°C]
Reason why the rain systems have left Delhi
The particular weather system causing the recent rainfall episodes—a well-marked low pressure area that was previously sitting over northwest Madhya Pradesh—is now moving towards central Uttar Pradesh and is considerably weakening.
With this weather system moving closer towards dissipation along the foothills of the Himalayas, the crucial seasonal line of alignment referred to as the Monsoon Trough has shifted far north of Delhi. While the trough is near enough to trigger highly localized and trace drizzles within the next 48 hours, it no longer carries the thermodynamic moisture supply capable of bringing heavy rains over the national capital, making for a week of dry conditions.
Humidity trap: Hot days and muggy evenings
Though temperatures are forecasted to reach no more than 38 degree celsius, the effective temperature is going to be substantially higher. As the recent rains have made the soil saturated with moisture, a considerable moisture content remains within the lower atmosphere.
Once bright sunshine hits the wet surface, there will be a strong evaporation process taking place, making sure that citizens will experience the blistering heat during the peak afternoon hours, followed by stifling humidity during the evening.
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