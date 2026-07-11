Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi weather: 'Monsoon break' to halt heavy rain for 7 days; temperatures to hit 38°C amid high humidity

Delhi weather: 'Monsoon break' to halt heavy rain for 7 days; temperatures to hit 38°C amid high humidity

Delhi-NCR is entering a temporary 'Monsoon Break' phase. Weather forecasters predict heavy rainfall will halt for the next 7 days, pushing temperatures up to 38°C with intense evening humidity.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Delhi weather: 'Monsoon break' to halt heavy rain for 7 days; temperatures to hit 38°C amid high humidity
Image Credit: People push an auto rickshaw through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rainfall. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi weather: 'Monsoon break' to halt heavy rain for 7 days; temperatures to hit 38°C amid high humidity
Delhi monsoon3 min ago
2
tarot card reading today5 min ago
3
US-Iran war13 min ago
4
US-Iran war33 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today40 min ago