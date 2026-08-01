/Monsoon mayhem: Rivers breach danger marks in Gujarat, 102 roads blocked in Himachal as rain wreaks havoc

Intense monsoon rainfall has caused massive destruction in various states of India, affecting people's lives and activities such as work in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh. Flooding, urban flooding, cloudburst, and landslides have prompted rescue and relief team into high action mode.
The government of the respective states has given urgent alerts to the citizens of not going out unless there is an absolute need as per the alerts by IMD that there will be heavy rainfall for the next few days.
Gujarat: Flooding of city due to over-flooding of rivers
Intense rainfall has affected the civic amenities of various districts of Gujarat namely Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Kheda, Dang, Bhavnagar, Narmada, and Mahisagar.
Nadiad (Kheda district): Water level has gone up to a height of four feet in residential colonies, which led to flooding in shops, vehicles, and health care infrastructure. Hospitalization of patients has become extremely difficult because of the complete flooding of hospital roads.
Navsari and Dang: The Ambika and Purna rivers had breached their banks. Massive flows of water submerged the Godariya Bridge on the Purna river, thus making transit difficult and leading to an evacuation of the low-lying areas.
Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts, landslides, and Amarnath route disturbance
In Northern India, the cloudbursts caused flash floods and landslides in the districts of Bandipora, Shopian, and Anantnag. Boulders were falling from the mountains into highways in these districts.
Flash floods and cloudbursts: In the district of Bandipora, flash floods affected several houses in the belts of Kenhusa and Sadarkot. There is suspicion that a cloudburst caused flooding in villages in the district of Shopian, where people remained trapped inside their homes but got rescued by SDRF teams.
Amarnath route disturbance: Heavy rainfall caused a flood of water down the stairs of the holy Amarnath Cave.
Maharashtra: Tragedy in Nanded and dam gates opened in Jalgaon
Heavy rainfall in Nanded, Jalgaon, Akola, and Amravati has led to rising water level of the rivers in these places and damaged the road infrastructure in these regions.
Nanded, fatal accident: A Gram Panchayat officer, Raju Reddy Dandelu in Kinwat, died when he was washed away by floods as he was trying to cross the bridge submerged by waters of floods on a motorcycle. Later the body of the deceased person was retrieved by the SDRF after conducting an extensive search operation.
Dam discharge: In Jalgaon, 36 gates of Hatnur dam have been opened to discharge heavy volume of water into the river and villages lying below the dam are on alert. Levels of river are rising at a steady pace in Akola and Amravati.
Kerala: 6 dead; 12 districts on Orange Alert
An Orange Alert has been issued by IMD on Sunday, 2 August for 12 districts in Kerala expecting very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.
Update from Chief Minister's office: Six people died due to rain-related reasons and six persons are missing.
For disaster relief 65 emergency camps with 1,465 people affected have been set up. According to reports 17 houses have been completely demolished and 127 have been partially damaged. Compensation has been promised to the affected families along with medical expenses for the injured people.
Himachal Pradesh: 102 roads closed; Yellow Alert till 7 August
Heavy rain has continued to cause havoc in Himachal Pradesh, as per the report from the State Disaster Operations Centre, which states that there are 102 roads shut down to traffic in the region, out of which 43 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, and 11 in Shimla.
Moreover, 28 drinking water supply schemes and 11 power transformers have been disrupted due to the heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert till 7 August with respect to the heavy rainfall and advised tourists and residents not to travel through the hilly areas.
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