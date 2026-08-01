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  • /Monsoon mayhem: Rivers breach danger marks in Gujarat, 102 roads blocked in Himachal as rain wreaks havoc

Monsoon mayhem: Rivers breach danger marks in Gujarat, 102 roads blocked in Himachal as rain wreaks havoc

Severe monsoon precipitation has triggered widespread devastation across multiple Indian states, forcing disaster response teams into high gear.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Monsoon mayhem: Rivers breach danger marks in Gujarat, 102 roads blocked in Himachal as rain wreaks havoc
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Monsoon mayhem: Rivers breach danger marks in Gujarat, 102 roads blocked in Himachal as rain wreaks havoc
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