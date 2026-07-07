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Monsoon mayhem: 13 dead, major highways paralysed; Delhi flirts with 50°C heat index

Monsoon rains trigger lethal floods and landslides in Maharashtra, Kashmir, and Odisha while extreme humidity pushes Delhi's 'feels like' temperature to 50°C.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Monsoon mayhem: 13 dead, major highways paralysed; Delhi flirts with 50°C heat index
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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