/Monsoon mayhem: 13 dead, major highways paralysed; Delhi flirts with 50°C heat index

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc across multiple Indian states today with floods, landslides, and flash floods hitting Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Odisha. While incessant rains caused loss of lives and disruption of transport in the coastal and hilly terrain, the National Capital Region, Delhi, witnessed a totally different disaster – excessive humidity bringing the heat index, or feels-like temperatures, close to a shocking 50°C.
Monsoon rains in Maharashtra have led to 13 deaths in the last four days. In Pune's Maval subdivision, two people were buried in landslides, while one person lost his life due to flooding in Khed.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad due to heavy rains accompanied by high-velocity winds. Anticipating a cloudburst-like situation in Nashik's Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri areas, administration of the region has closed schools, colleges, weekly markets, and popular Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrungi temples.
Heavy rains have led to breakdown of the crucial infrastructure in Maharashtra:
Mumbai-Pune Expressway closures: After a concrete pillar fell on the road surface of the new 'Missing Link' stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, officials closed crucial sections of both the expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.
Blockage of railway tracks: The Mumbai-Pune rail link was hit hard by a landslide in Bhor Ghat, resulting in the disruption of more than 40 trains of Western Railway.
Diverted airplanes: Due to visibility and weather problems, air traffic controllers had to divert five planes heading towards the Mumbai airport.
Addressing the crisis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, described the unprecedented rainfall as an act of nature, which is out of human control. He also confirmed that all the disaster management units are functional. Private companies have been urged to adopt the WFH (Work From Home) protocol. On its part, nonessential government offices are given half a day's break.
In the northern hilly areas, overnight cloudbursts led to geological disturbances:
Himachal Pradesh: Loss of life occurred due to floods and boulders rolling down hillsides taking away a teenager's life. The major roads such as the Chamba-Tissa route and Kullu's Larji-Sainj highway were totally blocked. Shimla was hit with landslides that damaged bridges, agriculture fields and sports complexes. 97 mm of rains was recorded in Jogindernagar of Mandi and an Orange Alert was issued for Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan.
Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding in Doda and Kishtwar District, leaving rocks spread across Doda-Kishtwar Highway. In Kishtwar near the ongoing 540 MW Kwar Hydro Power Project several construction machines and vehicles were covered with mudslides but no causalities reported.
For the third successive day, Odisha received heavy rainfall in 12 places with more than 200mm in 24 hours. Sonepur received a huge rainfall of 328.4 mm causing submergence of bridges as well as disruption of the rural communication network. Classes in schools and colleges have been suspended and fishermen have been banned from venturing into the turbulent sea.
The meteorological system active over Odisha is now shifting toward Jharkhand. The IMD has issued a four-day warning forecasting lightning, severe squalls, and heavy downpours across all 24 districts of Jharkhand, which is currently facing a 42 percent rainfall deficit.
The rest of the subcontinent showcased stark climatic contrasts:
Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy monsoon downpours battered the eastern frontier districts, even as the capital city, Itanagar, faced sweltering heatwave conditions.
Rajasthan: Steady rain continued to soak parts of the desert state. Forecasters extended heavy rain warnings for southeastern districts for at least another week.
In complete contrast to the waterlogged coastal and mountain zones, the National Capital Region (NCR) faced a severe humidity crisis on Monday. While Delhi's ambient maximum temperature settled at 38.6°C, the absolute lack of wind combined with trapped atmospheric moisture pushed the heat index or "feels like" temperature up to 50°C in several neighborhoods.
Weather experts predicted that a shifting monsoon trough could bring rain to Delhi in the coming days, offering much-needed relief from the oppressive humidity.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.