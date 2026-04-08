India monsoon 2026: Skymet predicts 'below normal' rainfall as El Nino threatens agriculture

The El Niño phenomenon is a potential threat for India's agricultural sector and is associated with drier than normal conditions, making agriculture much more difficult for Indian farmers in 2026. An official forecast from Skymet Weather, a private weather agency in India, indicates that the monsoon in 2026 will be significantly below normal at only 94 percent of the Long-Term Average (LTA).

Monsoon precipitation decline

The average monsoon precipitation for the period 1961 to 2021 has been 868.6 millimeters (mm) of precipitation; Skymet estimates total precipitation this year will only total approximately 817 mm. The month-by-month breakdown of the monsoon precipitation suggests that there will be a strong start to the monsoon season and then a steady decline throughout the rest of the season.

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June : 101 percent of LTA (Normal Start)

: 101 percent of LTA (Normal Start) July : 95 percent of LTA (Slightly Below Average)

: 95 percent of LTA (Slightly Below Average) August : 92 percent of LTA (Deficient During Critical Crop Growth Stages)

: 92 percent of LTA (Deficient During Critical Crop Growth Stages) September: 89 percent of LTA (Significant Deficit)

Regional impacts of water shortages

The impacts of reduced rainfall will have variable impacts on different parts of the country. Regions of Central and Western India that depend on rain to irrigate their crops will see the greatest impact and experience large deficits.

At-risk areas: Drought conditions is possible for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi during August and September.

Good rainfall is expected for eastern and northeastern India, such as Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, which should have ample rainfall.

The Pacific Ocean's waters are warming, referred to as El Niño, which is the main reason for the disappearance of rain. As stated above, El Niño leads to the weakening of monsoon winds, which affects rainfall over India by way of suppressed or no rain. Thus, we will transition from a wet year in 2025, aided by La Niña, to a dry year in 2026, caused by El Niño, which will subsequently lead to higher than average temperatures across the entire country.

Agricultural and economic impact

Projected dry periods in July and August threaten Kharif crops such as paddy (in the form of rice), maize, and soybeans. Low rainfall can create the following outcomes:

Water scarcity – Lower reservoir and pond levels can create the possibility of a drinking water shortage next summer.

Power demand – Increased temperatures combined with lower than normal hydroelectric production from some dams will add additional stress on the national electric grid.

Immediate relief – Rain in the form of April showers

Although the outlook appears grim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Western Disturbances are providing rain and thunderstorm activity to parts of the country at this moment. After remaining cloudy through April 9, but once the clouds begin to clear by April 10 and 11, we can expect temperatures to rise again.

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