/Monsoon fury across India: 82 dead in Assam floods, 8 killed in Kerala due to heavy rain

The flood situation remained grim across several parts of India as heavy monsoon rains triggered flooding, waterlogging, displacement and deaths in several states including Assam, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. With more rainfall forecast in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heightened risk of flash floods in several regions.
In Chhattisgarh, torrential rain caused severe flooding in the Abujhmad region, with Narayanpur district among the worst affected. More than 50 houses were damaged and two girls lost their lives.
Residents said the flooding unfolded suddenly, leaving little time for people to escape or save their belongings. Sonaru Ram said around 16 houses were washed away and described the disaster as unprecedented for the area.
Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap said the region received rainfall on July 28, 29 and 30, with precipitation recorded at levels “manifold higher than the average rainfall”, creating conditions similar to a cloudburst.
The flooding displaced several families and damaged local infrastructure. Kashyap said the district administration was working to provide immediate assistance, with relief materials already being distributed among affected residents.
Assam continued to battle widespread flooding, with the death toll rising to 82, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report dated August 1. Two fresh deaths were reported from Sivasagar and Charaideo.
More than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts — Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo with 379 villages impacted by the floods.
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood-hit Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Sivasagar to review relief and rehabilitation efforts. He also assessed measures being taken by the Agriculture Department to support farmers affected by the floods.
Amid the devastation, local villagers in Sivasagar’s Nepali Khuti area stepped in to help rescue more than 1,000 people from five villages after floodwaters entered homes on July 19.
Sivasagar has emerged as one of the worst-hit districts this year, with large areas submerged and several homes and shops damaged. Residents recalled how rapidly the water rose, forcing families to take shelter on rooftops, machans and even tree branches.
Six country-made boats became the main lifeline for the rescue effort. Though the boats were never designed to handle a disaster of this scale, villagers used them to reach stranded families and transport them to safer areas.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked people for donations in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for assistance to flood-affected people.
Kerala has also suffered significant losses from rain-related incidents. Eight people have died, eight remain missing and 13 have been injured. A total of 5,792 people have been moved to 209 relief camps, while 27 houses have been destroyed and 196 partially damaged.
An official release said Chief Minister VD Satheesan continues to coordinate with ministers in charge of various districts and district administrations to monitor the situation.
The state government has assured financial assistance to families who have lost members, as well as those whose homes, crops and livelihoods have been affected. Those injured in rain-related incidents will receive medical treatment, while authorities have assured affected residents of continued support.
In Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district, overflowing waters of the Pamba River caused heavy losses for traders. The sudden rise in water levels left many shops closed, with several businesses reporting losses running into lakhs of rupees.
In Gujarat, the weather department issued a Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts, including Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Officials said the rain spell has shifted towards Saurashtra, resulting in widespread waterlogging in several areas.
Odisha is also dealing with flood-like conditions, while red and orange alerts have been issued in Himachal Pradesh. Assam and Uttarakhand remain on high alert as water levels continue to rise.
The Centre has stepped up its response as the flood situation worsens in several states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved central assistance for strengthening flood relief and response operations.
The Centre sanctioned Rs 500 crore each for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha, Rs 379.35 crore for Assam, Rs 193.95 crore for Himachal Pradesh and Rs 44.55 crore for Arunachal Pradesh.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with state governments. Assistance has included the pre-deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and logistical support from the Ministry of Defence wherever necessary.
The IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over northeast India and the foothills of the central and eastern Himalayas over the next four to five days. Rainfall over south peninsular India, however, is expected to decrease.
Coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.
The weather agency has also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours. Saturated soil conditions and possible inundation of low-lying areas could increase the risk.
Similar flash flood concerns have been flagged for Kerala as well as parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka.
With several regions already battling overflowing rivers, damaged homes and disrupted livelihoods, authorities have urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow official weather and disaster-management advisories.
(with ANI inputs)
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