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Monsoon fury across India: 82 dead in Assam floods, 8 killed in Kerala due to heavy rain

The IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over northeast India and the foothills of the central and eastern Himalayas over the next four to five days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Monsoon fury across India: 82 dead in Assam floods, 8 killed in Kerala due to heavy rain
Image Credit: A man wades through waist-deep floodwater in a residential area following heavy rainfall in Guwahati (IANS)

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