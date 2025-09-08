Monsoon Fury: Death Toll In Himachal Pradesh Climbs To 366; PM To Visit

The monsoon season's devastation in Himachal Pradesh has left 366 people dead, including 203 fatalities in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and lightning strikes, and 163 deaths in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Sunday.

The SDMA stated that the total estimated loss to public and private property amounts to a staggering ₹4,08,097.49 lakh (over ₹4,080 crore).

Public infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, with Public Works Department (PWD) losses pegged at ₹2,51,854.8 lakh, Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) losses at ₹1,25,492.4 lakh, and the power sector reporting damages worth ₹13,946.69 lakh.

The report recorded 4,784 houses fully or partially damaged, along with losses to shops, cowsheds, agricultural and horticultural crops, and educational and health infrastructure.

Mandi district reported the highest rain-related fatalities at 37, followed by Kangra (31), Kullu (25), Chamba (21), and Shimla (21). Kinnaur saw 14 deaths, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Una, Lahaul-Spiti, and Sirmaur also reported casualties.

On the road accident front, Chamba topped the list with 22 deaths, followed by Mandi (22), Kangra (19), Shimla (18), and Solan (19).

The SDMA report also highlighted heavy losses in the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, with 1,991 animals dead and 26,955 poultry birds lost. Crop damage has been reported across multiple districts, further compounding the economic impact.

Officials said restoration work is ongoing on a war footing, but persistent rainfall and recurring landslides are hampering progress in several areas.

"Continuous rainfall is delaying the clearance of debris and restoration of services, particularly in remote valleys," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The authority has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and adhere to local administration advisories.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall in the state, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said.

"The Prime Minister is coming to Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the loss of life and property due to the heavy rainfall here. I will also go to Dharamshala to attend that meeting and brief him about the situation here...," Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation.