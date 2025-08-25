Monsoon Fury In Himachal: School Hit by Landslide in Una, Debris Crashes Through Wall- Video

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have turned deadly in this monsoon, claiming several lives. A major tragedy was averted in Una district on Monday morning when a landslide struck the Government Primary School in Varana village, located on the Una–Mehatpur main road.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Himachal Pradesh, predicting rain in various parts of the state today. A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, while an orange alert has been issued for Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una in view of heavy rainfall.

After the IMD alert, the Himachal Chief Minister also shared a post saying that heavy rain disrupted normal life in the state and caused damaged in several areas, including Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, and Solan.

“Heavy rainfall continuing across the state has disrupted normal life. Significant damage has been recorded in several areas including Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Solan. The Kiratpur–Nerchowk four-lane route is blocked, and instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to restore it on a priority basis,” he said in a post X.

Monsoon Fury In Himachal

The ongoing monsoon has inflicted severe loss of life and property across Himachal Pradesh, with 303 people dead since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of the total fatalities, 155 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered mishaps, while 148 people lost their lives in road accidents during the rainy season.

