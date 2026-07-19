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  • /Monsoon gains strength: Heavy rain likely in North, Northeast; Delhi weather to remain pleasant

Monsoon gains strength: Heavy rain likely in North, Northeast; Delhi weather to remain pleasant

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the Northeast throughout the week, with heavy rainfall.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Monsoon gains strength: Heavy rain likely in North, Northeast; Delhi weather to remain pleasant

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