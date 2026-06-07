Monsoon hits full swing, IMD issues alerts: Heavy rain in South & Northeast India – check when your state will get rain

New Delhi: Ushering in India’s four-month rainy season, the southwest monsoon has begun spreading across the country after making its arrival in Kerala. The system has now moved into several parts of South India and the Northeast, bringing rainfall to states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Mizoram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the monsoon is expected to keep advancing over the coming days, with more regions likely to receive rain.

It has progressed over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, central and northeastern Bay of Bengal and several regions of the Arabian Sea. It has also reached portions of Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and parts of the Northeast such as Mizoram and Manipur.

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The department has said that weather systems over the region are supporting further movement of the monsoon into new areas.

Delhi-NCR gets temporary relief from heat

In the National Capital Region, pre-monsoon rain brought some relief for residents who are facing intense summer heat. The IMD expects maximum temperatures to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, but the weather will not be uniform. Thunderstorms, dust-laden winds, light rain and sudden gusty winds may occur in certain areas.

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On June 7, temperatures may drop slightly, with maximum levels expected around 37 degrees Celsius and minimum around 25 degrees. A brief rise is likely on June 8, with temperatures again nearing 39 degrees before touching around 40 degrees between June 9 and 11. During this period, strong surface winds are expected during the daytime, even though no formal warning has been issued.

Weather experts have said that pre-monsoon conditions can lead to sudden local changes, including dust storms and short spells of rain. People have been advised to avoid standing under trees, weak structures or open areas during such conditions.

Rajasthan may see heat return after brief relief

Rajasthan, which recently experienced rainfall and strong winds, may again face rising temperatures from June 8 onwards. The IMD has said that heatwave conditions could return in western parts of the state after a short break.

Several districts had experienced temperatures drop by up to five degrees due to recent rainfall. Cities such as Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Dungarpur and Nagaur recorded daytime temperatures below 35 degrees. However, weather conditions are expected to turn dry again after a couple of days of stormy activity.

Rain and wind expected in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is likely to witness a mix of weather conditions between June 7 and 9. While overall rainfall may reduce, light to moderate showers could continue in higher altitude districts such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Some areas may also experience strong winds and isolated hail activity.

Heavy rain alerts in Kerala

The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts in Kerala, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod due to heavy rainfall. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for several other districts across the state.

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In view of the red alert, restrictions have been placed in certain areas, including trekking sites, night travel on hilly roads and mining activity in affected districts. Authorities have also warned of strong winds reaching up to 40-50 km per hour along with intense rain.

The IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation over northern Kerala is expected to keep rainfall activity strong over the region in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu, coastal areas on watch

Tamil Nadu is also expected to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and strong winds until June 9. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast rainfall across several districts, including heavy showers in hilly regions such as the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni.

Wind speeds along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and nearby sea regions may reach up to 50 km per hour, with gusts going even higher. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.