Monsoon Mayhem: Floods, Landslides Wreak Havoc Across North India As IMD Issues Orange Alert | Check Latest Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further heavy to very heavy rain over large parts of northwest and north India on Wednesday. The Jammu district has been put on an "orange alert", which is one of the worst-affected regions of the present monsoon rains.

Jammu And Kashmir Struggles With Gravitas Situation

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, and a landslide in the vicinity of Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra killed 30 people. The incessant rains destroyed more than two dozen houses and bridges, causing major traffic congestion and resulting in the cancellation of 18 trains from and to Katra, Udhampur, and Jammu. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed the situation as "quite serious" but assured that the government is keeping a close eye on the situation and taking all steps.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jammu DWR Imagery at 0510 hrs of IST today, 27 August 2025 indicates widespread thunderstorm activity across the region.



* Severe convection, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail (reflectivity above 40 dBZ), is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor,… pic.twitter.com/gScS2ve3LV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 27, 2025

Punjab And Himachal Pradesh Experience Floods And Landslides

In Punjab, moderate rains are likely to persist, after two consecutive days of relentless downpours prompted the authorities to drain excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams. This resulted in widespread flooding of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. Kapurthala and Ferozepur are still the worst-affected districts, with the authorities relocating people living in low-lying zones.

While Himachal Pradesh has been ravaged by the monsoon with 12 flash floods, two serious landslides, and one cloudburst since Monday night, the IMD has put out an orange alert in many districts such as Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan.

Rains Set To Persist In Delhi-NCR

The Delhi-NCR area is also likely to experience sustained rains on Wednesday. The rain has already led to waterlogging and traffic jams, hampering everyday life. August has emerged as the wettest month for Delhi this year, according to the weather department, with rains about 60% more than normal.

ALSO READ | Vaishno Devi Landslide Update: 30 Killed; Trains Cancels As Flashflood Hits