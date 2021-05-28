हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD

Monsoon likely to arrive in Kerala on May 31, IMD forecasts normal rainfall this year

The southwest monsoon has advanced further in more parts of southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal and conditions are favourable for its onset over Kerala around May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

File Photo

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has advanced further in more parts of southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal and conditions are favourable for its onset over Kerala around May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal witnessed two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas - over the two weeks. Several parts of the country have witnessed an intense rainfall activity due to these two circulations.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal today the May 27 morning.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31," the IMD said.

The normal onset date for the monsoon's arrival over Kerala is June 1. This also marks the commencement of four-month rainfall season from June to September.

The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year. 

