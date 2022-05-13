Monsoon likely to hit Kerala early, first showers on May 27: IMD

New Delhi: Kerala is likely to witness the early onset of the Southwest monsoon on May 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday (May 13). The Southwest monsoon, considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy, is likely to bring early showers this year. "This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of plus or minus four days," the IMD was cited as saying by IANS. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

The early onset of monsoon will bring immense relief as many parts of the country have been witnessing heatwave and searing temperatures over the past fortnight.

The weather department said on Thursday, that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to receive the first seasonal showers on May 15, almost four days earlier than its usual expected date. "In association with enhanced cross equatorial winds, conditions are becoming favourable for advance of Southwest Monsoon into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, around May 15," the IMD said.

Last month, the IMD had predicted normal monsoon showers-- quantitatively 99 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)-- this year all over the country.

(With agency inputs)