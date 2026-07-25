/Monsoon alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain & flash flood risk in Gujarat, Maharashtra & Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high-level weather alerts for several states, forecasting intense monsoon activity led by extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
The weather agency has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated spells of extremely heavy downpours, across Maharashtra and Odisha. Concurrently, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and the Konkan & Goa belt are expected to experience severe weather conditions.
The heightened alert follows record-breaking rainfall in Gujarat, where Santalpur in Patan district registered 390 mm of precipitation in a 24-hour window—marking one of the highest single-day totals recorded in the country this week. Nearby areas including Radhanpur and Deodar also logged similarly high figures.
Beyond the primary high-alert regions, the IMD has predicted scattered heavy rainfall across vast stretches of northern, eastern, and northeastern India.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Meteorologists attribute the current surge in precipitation to a combination of interacting atmospheric phenomena spanning central and northern India:
Low-pressure systems: A persistent low-pressure area remains seated over southwest Rajasthan, while a fresh low-pressure system has developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal coastline.
Monsoon trough: A well-defined monsoon trough connects both low-pressure zones across central India.
Western disturbance: An active western disturbance over northern latitudes is combining with monsoonal flow to intensify regional cloud cover.
The IMD expects the Bay of Bengal system to strengthen further over the next two to three days.
Owing to continuous rainfall over already saturated soil beds, the IMD has flagged a heightened risk of surface runoff, urban inundation, and flash flooding over the next 24 hours.
Key regions under heightened flash flood observation include the following:
Gujarat: Saurashtra & Kutch districts
Eastern belt: Low-lying catchment areas of Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh
Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable low-lying districts to monitor local weather updates and take precautions against potential waterlogging and localized travel disruptions.
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