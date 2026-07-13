/Monsoon mayhem: Flash floods hit Kashmir, landslides block Uttarakhand highways; IMD alerts Himachal & Bengal

The swift deluge brought about considerable damages to structures within the residential quarters, agriculture fields, and orchards of the Awoora-Pahalgam stretch. Six riverside hotels were inundated to a considerable degree necessitating midnight evacuations where tourists were either taken to higher floors or evacuated from the area completely. The primary arterial route connecting Awoora and Pahalgam was partially washed out by the deluge, thus, putting the village grid in isolation.