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Monsoon mayhem: Flash floods hit Kashmir, landslides block Uttarakhand highways; IMD alerts Himachal & Bengal

Severe monsoon rains trigger flash floods in Kashmir's Anantnag and block 69 roads in Uttarakhand. IMD issues weather alerts for Himachal and West Bengal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Monsoon mayhem: Flash floods hit Kashmir, landslides block Uttarakhand highways; IMD alerts Himachal & Bengal
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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