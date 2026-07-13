/Monsoon mayhem: Flash floods hit Kashmir, landslides block Uttarakhand highways; IMD alerts Himachal & Bengal

Heavy monsoon rains have continued to lash wide regions of Northern and Eastern India, resulting in flash floods in Jammu & Kashmir, landslides in Uttarakhand, and storms in Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) together with the disaster mitigation agencies in each state have confirmed that infrastructure damages, transport gridlocks, and evacuations are already being experienced in several parts of these states.
Uttarakhand is the hardest hit by the most recent monsoon season. The landslide incidences, structural damage to roads, and rapid rise of rivers have caused local governments to increase emergency relief efforts.
[Heavy Monsoon: Mussoorie Records Highest Rainfall 75mm]
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[Landslide & Road Instability: 69 Local Roads Blocked]
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[Dehradun Retaining Wall Collapse & Uttarkashi Ravine Incident]
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[PWD Efforts: 178 Roads Cleared, 27 Completely Blocked]
Based on the reports provided by the Public Works Department (PWD), of the 205 critical transit lifelines observed statewide, 178 have been cleared of debris, and there are 27 highways which remain fully blocked. In Dehradun, a woman suffered serious injuries after the structural retaining wall collapsed suddenly. On the other hand, in Uttarkashi district, five people narrowly survived from falling off a cliff due to the vehicle plunging into a valley.
Met data suggests that Devidhura in Champawat received 7.5 mm of rain within an hour yesterday afternoon, followed by 6 mm recorded in Ukhimath in Rudraprayag. The highest rainfall occurred in Mussoorie during the day, with a total of 75 mm being recorded.
Flash floods struck the South Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night after an intense cloudburst event dumped a violent wave of mud and rocks in the Awoora stream.
The swift deluge brought about considerable damages to structures within the residential quarters, agriculture fields, and orchards of the Awoora-Pahalgam stretch. Six riverside hotels were inundated to a considerable degree necessitating midnight evacuations where tourists were either taken to higher floors or evacuated from the area completely. The primary arterial route connecting Awoora and Pahalgam was partially washed out by the deluge, thus, putting the village grid in isolation.
Region Territory Weather Risks Forecasted in Next 24-48 hours Expected Field Impact
Himachal Pradesh Isolated heavy rains, intense thunderstorm, lightning grids, and gusty winds. Disruptions in low hills and mid-hill regions; Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi under threat.
Jammu and Kashmir Unstable stream basins and cloudburst risks in high altitude regions. Mudflow accumulation and utility grid damages assessment in Anantnag.
West Bengal Monsoon trough active with continuous torrential precipitation till July 14. River swelling risk heightened in sub-Himalayan regions.
The weather department has issued a yellow warning in Himachal Pradesh on account of an active weather system expected to threaten Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi with lightning strikes and heavy precipitation for next 24 hours.
ALSO READ | Uttarakhand rain alert: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning till July 14; landslide risks disrupt Char Dham routes
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