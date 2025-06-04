Monsoon Mayhem Hits Northeast India: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Assam, Meghalaya On June 4 | Check Weather Update

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also announced an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, June 4, as the monsoon gains strength in various regions of India. Rainfall activity is likely to persist over the Northeast region during the next seven days, the latest IMD weather bulletin states.

Northeast India On Alert

Heavy showers are expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday and will probably taper off from Wednesday. The IMD has warned of the possibility of floods, waterlogging, and landslides in weak points in Assam and Meghalaya as a result of continuous rains.

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Sweep Northern And Central India

Parts of northwest and central India are also witnessing intense weather activity. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are predicted in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan up to June 5.

A thundersquall with a wind speed brushing 70 kmph is likely in Himachal Pradesh and surrounding regions, while a hailstorm was witnessed on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The IMD attributed unsettled weather to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, scattered heavy rainfall is also possible in Uttarakhand, western UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Heatwave Conditions Continue In Eastern India

At the same time, eastern India is also facing heatwave conditions, especially in Odisha, where temperatures are going to continue being high till June 6. The IMD has predicted a heatwave in Gangetic West Bengal till June 4, too. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2–3°C in the region in the next two days.

Hot and humid weather is most likely to be prevalent in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the IMD further reported.

Monsoon Surges Over South States

Monsoon rains in southern India will remain in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and some parts of Andhra Pradesh till June 5. Isolated heavy rain is predicted in Kerala and coastal Karnataka on Wednesday. Thunderstorms and squally winds (40 kmph) are also predicted in Telangana and interior Karnataka.

Marine Alert In Force For Fishermen

The IMD has lengthened its marine warning, cautioning fishermen not to head into turbulent seas in several sea zones from June 4 to 7. These include the central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and some areas of the Bay of Bengal.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Likely

In the Delhi-NCR area, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday with a possibility of light rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph. The temperature would be between 22–24°C (minimum) and 35–37°C (maximum).

The IMD is still tracking the developing weather conditions and has requested people in impacted areas to remain informed through official announcements.