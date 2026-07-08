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  • /Monsoon mayhem: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, Wayanad buries lives, Mumbai drowns, Himachal trembles

Monsoon mayhem: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, Wayanad buries lives, Mumbai drowns, Himachal trembles

IMD weather today: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim, with authorities across affected states advising residents to avoid flood-prone areas.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Monsoon mayhem: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, Wayanad buries lives, Mumbai drowns, Himachal trembles

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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