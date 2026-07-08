/Monsoon mayhem: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, Wayanad buries lives, Mumbai drowns, Himachal trembles

IMD weather today: India's monsoon showed no signs of easing on Tuesday, with heavy rainfall triggering landslides, flash floods, and widespread disruption across Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Amid heavy rain lashing Delhi-NCR, Gurugram Police have issued a formal advisory urging corporate offices and private establishments to adopt work-from-home arrangements for the next few days, citing a strong likelihood of waterlogging and traffic congestion on major roads and intersections.
The advisory follows the city's first significant monsoon downpour of around 82mm, which triggered severe gridlock, including an eight-kilometre traffic jam after a road cave-in on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur.
Police said the move is meant to reduce unnecessary vehicular movement, ensure commuter safety, and support local authorities in managing traffic, while also advising residents to avoid non-essential travel as the IMD's yellow alert for continued rain remains in effect through Thursday.
The most serious incident struck Kerala's Wayanad district, where a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains hit Kalladi, near the twin tunnel project site, on Tuesday morning, killing three people while several others remained missing.
Rescue operations involving NDRF teams, fire services, and police were underway to locate those feared trapped under the debris, with nine injured individuals receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said the disaster followed debris accumulation from excavation work at the tunnel site.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan spoke with the district collector and directed senior ministers to reach Wayanad to oversee rescue efforts, while officials noted that authorities had repeatedly warned the construction company about unscientifically piled excavation debris, with a district collector order to clear the soil going unheeded.
Mumbai has received nearly a month's rainfall quota in just four days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.
All government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai remained closed as the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the city.
Multiple landslides disrupted train operations on the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor, with the stretch receiving as much as 600 mm of rain.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said nearly 300 trees had fallen amid unusually strong winds, with gusts of 50-70 kmph expected to continue, prompting a work-from-home advisory and the redeployment of NDRF and state disaster response teams.
A cloudburst alert has also been issued for the stretch between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Separately, Maharashtra's rain-related death toll climbed to 13 over the past three to four days, with three fresh fatalities reported in Pune.
A cloudburst in the upper reaches of Doda district sent mud, rocks, and debris rushing into residential areas, damaging vehicles and disrupting road connectivity, with visuals from Thathri town showing floodwaters carrying debris through the streets.
In Kishtwar district, overnight rain triggered flash floods that damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway and buried several vehicles near the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Project, forcing suspension of traffic.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state's low hill, plain, and mid-hill regions, warning of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and waterlogging.
A 14-year-old girl died in a shooting-stone incident, while flash floods blocked the Chamba-Tissa road and disrupted traffic on the Larji-Sainj road in Kullu, with floodwaters also damaging roads, playgrounds, and agricultural fields in Shimla district.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim, with authorities across affected states advising residents to avoid flood-prone areas, stay cautious near rivers and landslide zones, and follow official weather advisories.
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