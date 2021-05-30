हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monsoon onset delayed by two days, likely to hit Kerala by June 3: IMD

The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by June 3, there is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the Southwest Monsoon.

New Delhi: The onset of the monsoon over the Indian subcontinent has been delayed fromits schedule by two days it is now likely to hit the Kerala coast on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saunday.

"As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in a likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by June 3, 2021," a government release said citing data released by the weather department .

Director General of IMD, M Mohapatra said there is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the Southwest Monsoon.

"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3," the IMD said.

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. On Sunday morning, the IMD, in its daily bulletin, said the onset of the monsoon over Kerala was expected to be around May 31. However, by afternoon it said the onset is expected to be by June 3.

The normal onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

 

