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The rain clock: Why the monsoon sabotages Mumbai's mornings but waits for Delhi's evenings

Is it just a myth, or do storm clouds actually target your morning rush hour? Discover how different regional weather systems cycle rain through India's major cities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
The rain clock: Why the monsoon sabotages Mumbai's mornings but waits for Delhi's evenings
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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