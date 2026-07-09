It is a complaint heard all over the world by people who struggle through flooded roads and expensive taxi rides. However, is there any scientific truth in the belief that clouds come specifically during the morning rush hour? Or is this just another classic example of the selective memory effect?
There is a range of meteorological studies showing different patterns of the climate in India, based on the rainfall data collected from June to September (Southwest Monsoon period) and from October to April. Even though the rain may fall during any time of the day, when the strongest downpour occurs strongly depends on the specific region.
The statistics show that the morning rush-hour myth cannot be true in the case of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. In these land-locked areas, the peak rainfall usually happens in the late afternoon and evenings.
Here lies the reasoning behind those dry morning travels to work in cities like Noida or New Delhi, but not those chaotic trips back home in flooded junctions.
If you work in Mumbai, Goa, or the coastal areas of Kerala, Gujarat, Assam, and Meghalaya, then you are totally scientifically correct when complaining about the weather conditions.
In the Western Ghats and other coastal areas, storms are very active in their peak during the late night and early morning hours. The combination of marine air currents and the geographical position causes the heavy cloud precipitation that starts at sunrise and disrupts the morning rush hour period between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM.
In the southeastern coast of the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh regions, the meteorological clock changes completely, and the area is under the control of the Northeast Monsoon. Coastal areas of Chennai and Puducherry register the highest rainfall figures between midnight and early morning hours.
On the other hand, the afternoons are generally dry in this region.
Geographic region time of peak rainfall trigger in nature effect on drivers
North and Central India (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan) Late Afternoon to Late Evening Intense solar radiation during the day that leads to cloud formation Mornings are always dry, while evenings are gridlock time.
Western Coast and Northeast (Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat, Assam): Late at Night to Early Morning Sea and land breezes, along with low-pressure weather systems in the ocean Morning hours for the office commuters due to intense structural waterlogging.
Southeastern Coast (Chennai, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh) Midnight to Early Morning Northeast monsoon winds hit the eastern coast Dry and humid afternoons and early mornings with wet streets.
The verdict: If you are always stuck in the morning rain or evening traffic, it depends on where exactly you are. It’s not about the weather planning against you; it just happens.
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