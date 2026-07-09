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Delhi-NCR rains: NH-48 highway section collapses amid massive over-night waterlogging

A section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) has collapsed after an overnight deluge triggered extensive waterlogging and traffic gridlock across Delhi-NCR.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
Delhi-NCR rains: NH-48 highway section collapses amid massive over-night waterlogging
Image Credit: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road in Delhi. (IANS)

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