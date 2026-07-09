/Delhi-NCR rains: NH-48 highway section collapses amid massive over-night waterlogging

The national capital witnessed heavy rain through the night, and it brought about severe waterlogging and paralysis of transportation routes and structures in areas such as Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Whereas the rains caused the temperature to fall greatly and gave respite to people from the summer heat, the heavy rains paralyzed all aspects of life.
The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that there will be no reprieve anytime soon as the region is on yellow alert.
This first big shower in the season has brought Gurugram to its knees. After a few hours of relentless rain, roads were submerged, trapping scores of commuter vehicles in deep waters.
In an unprecedented infrastructural disaster, a significant part of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) collapsed owing to water pressure in the underground pipelines. With such extensive damage caused in the hub of technological innovations, the situation in this city is being likened to the notorious flooding in Mumbai, wherein thousands of professionals find themselves stranded in traffic jams of several miles long.
Local inhabitants and planners believe that there lies a repeated lapse on the part of the municipal administration. Regardless of the multi-million rupees being invested every year in pre-monsoon desilting, the drainage infrastructure has let down in all the NCR cities.
The problems identified by the residents with regards to the drainage system are:
Despite the pleasant morning weather owing to the coolness, the commuting experience proved to be a hassle for the commuters. Major intersections across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad reported multi-foot deep water, slowing vehicular movement to a crawl. Authorities have advised citizens to plan their travel cautiously, check traffic updates, and avoid low-lying underpasses until water-pumping operations clear the main carriage ways.
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