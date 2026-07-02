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Monsoon reaches Delhi: 5 days of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds ahead

With the monsoon advancing across northern and central India, many regions are preparing for several days of rain, cooler temperatures and changing weather conditions through the first week of July.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Monsoon reaches Delhi: 5 days of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds ahead
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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