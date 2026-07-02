/Monsoon reaches Delhi: 5 days of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds ahead

New Delhi: After reaching parts of Uttar Pradesh, the southwest monsoon is now heading towards Delhi and other northern states, bringing relief from the long spell of heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and areas of Rajasthan are likely to come under the monsoon cover within the next 24 to 48 hours.
For residents of Delhi-NCR, the weather department has issued a five-day alert for rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds till July 6. Cloudy skies have settled over the region, and light to moderate rainfall is expected in several areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
The change in weather is not limited to the national capital. Heavy rain warnings have been issued for many parts of the country, with Mumbai and some districts of Madhya Pradesh under a red alert.
According to the IMD, Punjab is likely to receive rain from July 2 to 4 and again between July 6 and 7. Delhi is expected to witness wet weather from July 2 to 7, while Rajasthan may see rainfall on July 2 and once again from July 5 to 7.
Western Uttar Pradesh is under a rain alert till July 5, while eastern districts are expected to receive showers between July 2 and 3 and later on July 6 and 7.
The weather system over the northwestern Bay of Bengal continues to influence rainfall across central India as well. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rain during the next five to six days. Gujarat and the Konkan region are also expected to witness widespread showers till July 5, with isolated heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Karnataka and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
The weather department has warned that western Rajasthan may experience dust storms between July 3 and 5. Thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning are also expected in several districts over the coming days.
In eastern Rajasthan, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on July 3 and 4. Western Rajasthan is expected to witness changing weather conditions with thunderstorms and gusty winds continuing through the week.
The monsoon has already entered parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Districts such as Azamgarh and Varanasi are likely to receive rainfall on July 2 and 3, followed by another spell on July 6 and 7.
In western Uttar Pradesh, areas including Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad are under a rain alert for July 2 and 3.
The IMD has also forecast rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for Kashmir and Ladakh.
Uttarakhand is expected to witness spells of rain and thunderstorms on July 2 and again from July 4 to 7. Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive rain on July 3 and July 7, with heavy rainfall alerts already in place for several areas.
Heavy rainfall continued across Mumbai during the last 24 hours, affecting daily life in many parts of the city. Areas including Santacruz, Juhu Airport, Vikhroli, Bandra, Vidya Vihar, Chembur, Colaba and Byculla recorded heavy showers. Navi Mumbai also saw disruptions, with local train services affected at some locations.
The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Mumbai, central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa till July 7. Marathwada is expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 5, while Saurashtra may witness intense showers between July 4 and 6. Kutch is also likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms.
The Mumbai Meteorological Centre has warned that high tide during the afternoon could increase the chances of waterlogging in low-lying areas if heavy rain continues. The high tide is expected at 1:54 pm with a height of around 4.27 metres. Another high tide of 3.69 metres was recorded shortly after midnight. Low tide timings are 6:39 am at 0.78 metres and around 8:03 pm at 1.82 metres.
The weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall across the Gangetic plains, including parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar, between July 2 and 7.
Bihar is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds till July 4. Rain is likely to continue between July 5 and 7 as well, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in some areas.
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