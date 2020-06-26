Monsoon reaches Delhi early; advances to most parts of country; heavy rain alert in Bihar

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has covered entire Delhi and has advanced to most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, officially announcing the onset of rainy season, before its scheduled arrival date of June 27.

The IMD had predicted the monsoon to reach Delhi on June 27, earlier this year. In 2019, the monsoon hit the capital city on June 29. In the past few years, monsoon has arrived in the city earlier than its expected date.

Heavy rainfall, along with strong winds lashed several parts of the city and surrounding area. Delhi has been witnessing cloudy days and even received light rainfall on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi will hover around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The overall air quality index of the city is at the lower end of the satisfactory category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), strong winds and moderate dust transport is expected for June 27 due to which the AQI may deteriorate towards the moderate category.

However, rainfall activity over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh is likely to remain weak for the next three days, said Sathi Devi, the head of National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC).

Earlier on Thursday, the IMD stated that the monsoon has advanced over some more parts of West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab.

Punjab and Haryana:

The monsoon has advanced into most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana. The northern limit of monsoon passes through Nagore, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur, the IMD said.

The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

Rajasthan:

Monsoon hit the desert state on Jue 24, a day prior to its usual date of arrival and covered 27 of the 33 districts in the state, a IMD official said. Districts which are yet to see the onset of monsoon are Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu. It has covered 21 districts in east Rajasthan and six in west, the official said.

Mandal in Bhilwara and Begun in Chittorgarh recorded 10 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning. Many other areas in the state received below 10 cm of rainfall during this period.

This is the third time in a decade when monsoon has hit the state before its normal time. Monsoon normally enters Rajasthan on June 25, according to the Met department.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and the department has predicted light to heavy rains in areas of Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and light to moderate rains in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during the next 24 hours.

Bihar:

The IMD has predicted heavy rains and lightning in at least 16 districts of Bihar. An IMD release said thunderstorms were likely to lash all the 38 districts of the state over the next few days along with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the northern, flood-prone, districts bordering Nepal.

The thunderstorms wrought havoc in Bihar claiming more than 80 lives, leaving many injured and causing widespread damage to property, the state's disaster management department said Thursday.

According to a statement put out by the department, a total of 83 people have died in 23 districts of the state upon being struck by lightning, with Gopalganj accounting for the maximum number of 13 casualties.

Reports from the districts said more than 20 people were injured and admitted to hospital upon receiving injuries in lightning which has caused widespread damage to houses and belongings of the residents.

The weather department has predicted that the inclement weather could persist for some time to come.