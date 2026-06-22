Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Driest June in 146 years: Monsoon revives in Mumbai, but India faces staggering 46% rain deficit

Driest June in 146 years: Monsoon revives in Mumbai, but India faces staggering 46% rain deficit

After a 2-week standstill, the southwest monsoon has revived over Mumbai and south Gujarat. However, IMD data shows a 46% national rain deficit, locking in June 2026 as the driest in 146 years with severe impacts on Kharif crop sowing.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Driest June in 146 years: Monsoon revives in Mumbai, but India faces staggering 46% rain deficit
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mithali Raj calls for Harmanpreet promotion after India’s loss to South Africa
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 20262 min ago
2
india monsoon rain2 min ago
3
AADHAAR5 min ago
4
Mohamed Salah7 min ago
5
Moshe Kasher9 min ago