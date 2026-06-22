/Driest June in 146 years: Monsoon revives in Mumbai, but India faces staggering 46% rain deficit

Finally, after a strenuous two-week period of stagnation, the winds associated with the Indian southwest monsoon season have begun to gain strength again. Moisture-bearing winds emanating from the Arabian Sea have managed to break free of the coastal barrier and move far inland, triggering the beginning of the season in Mumbai, suburban Mumbai, and parts of southeast Gujarat.
Nevertheless, weather experts caution that although the onset of rains will bring temporary relief, the devastating impact of an unusually dry period that has occurred during the first three weeks of June will not be easily reversed.
According to reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 4 and June 22, the country received just 53.1 mm of rain compared to a historically high benchmark of 97.6 mm. This creates a massive deficit, which means that the country now trails behind by 46% within the key rain-dependent regions.
Analysis of state-by-state weather conditions shows that the worst affected regions are:
According to the Indian Meteorological Department's analysis based on satellite data on June 22, the reason behind the delay is attributed to the presence of dense cloud formations, which are limited to regions in the Bay of Bengal, Himalayan foothills, and parts of eastern India.
This resulted in cloudless weather conditions in a large part of central and western India. The lack of any organised low-pressure systems, along with poor mid-level atmospheric moisture movement, physically obstructed the rain-bearing clouds from making landfall.
As per meteorologists, the atmospheric blockage is about to come to an end. The deep-layer monsoon winds have been able to make their way to the financial capital of India, Mumbai, and parts of the southern Gujarat region, including Surat. As the mid-level moisture transport signals become stable, there is expected rainfall activity in the coming 24 to 48 hours over central India.
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