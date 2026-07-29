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Monsoon Session: Anti-paper leak bill debate to continue in Lok Sabha; Stormy day expected in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to address the House around 12:30 PM today specifically regarding the "Anti-Paper Leak" bill. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
Monsoon Session: Anti-paper leak bill debate to continue in Lok Sabha; Stormy day expected in Rajya Sabha
Image Credit: ANI

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