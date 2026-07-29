/Monsoon Session: Anti-paper leak bill debate to continue in Lok Sabha; Stormy day expected in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the revised list of business for the day. The Lower House will also continue further consideration of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move that the Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.