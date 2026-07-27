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Monsoon Session: As exam reform takes front seat, Modi govt keeps delimitation bill on agenda

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 08:03 AM IST
Monsoon Session: As exam reform takes front seat, Modi govt keeps delimitation bill on agenda
Image Credit: ANI

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