/Monsoon Session: As exam reform takes front seat, Modi govt keeps delimitation bill on agenda

Days after students' protest over NEET paper leak, the Narendra Modi government has announced a host of reforms to make the examination system robust and transparent. While the NDA government will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament today, the government has kept its eyes on the women's reservation and the delimitation bill as well. The reform measures were announced after a month-long students-led protest which also resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The bill aims to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices.
The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.
The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament. As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.
While the government has prioritised the examination reforms, it's moving ahead with its plan to get the delimitation bill and women's reservation bill as well. The two bills have been clubbed but failed the Parliament test last session as the NDA could not muster two-thirds votes, given it's a constitutional amendment bill.
However, the government is now confident of securing a two-thirds majority for the bill with 26 rebel MPs in its fold and a likely support from the DMK and the NCP-SP.
If the legislation fails to pass during the current Monsoon Session, it will need to be introduced in the upcoming Winter Session. This is because the Constitution currently restricts the readjustment of legislative seats until the completion of the first Census following 2026. Since the 2027 Census is projected to fulfil this requirement, the constitutional restrictions preventing fresh delimitation will expire once that data is released.
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