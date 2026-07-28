/Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha debates paper leak bill; Jitendra Singh highlights reforms; Congress alleges cover-up

Ending the week-long deadlock, the Lok Sabha today began debating the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, brought to put in place the strictest anti-paper leak measures. Earlier, while the government made it clear that it's ready to debate the issue even if 10 hours is needed, the opposition said that they also want debate on police brutality and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.
Speaking during the debate, Union Minister Jitiendra Singh said, "This bill, which was introduced yesterday, is, in fact, an amendment to the earlier bill- Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024, which was also brought by this government. And not only was it brought, but it was perhaps the first of its kind in the history of independent India. The earlier Bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government's deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country. And at the same time, it is also a reiteration of Prime Minister Modi's resolve- not to allow anyone to compromise with the future of the children of Mother India."
Singh also highlighted the stringent provisions under the bill, including a Rs 5 crore fine and a 10-year jail term.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he spoke with leaders of all parties, including the Congress Chief Whip, the Samajwadi Party Chief Whip, the DMK, and the NCP and everyone agreed to extend the six-hour discussion by 2 hours to make it 8 hours.
"I state this in the House: Venugopal ji, if you require an extra 2 hours, the government has no objection. We can meet and decide on it. The Speaker has just said that we have no objection to extending it by another hour... If even more time is needed beyond eight hours, we are ready for a 10-hour discussion..." said Rijiju.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi excoriated the government for its administrative ineptitude, characterising the proposed legislation as a mere smokescreen designed to obfuscate its systemic failure to prevent examination paper leaks. Gogoi said that the government has claimed historic reform when the paper leak bill was presented in 2024. He asked why a paper leak happened two years after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded a Parliament debate on police action on students during the NEET protest. Tewari said that the fundamental issue concerns the use of batons and pellet guns, and the viral video showing a police officer chasing protesters while armed with an AK-47. "This is a matter of grave concern because the Constitution of India grants every individual the right to express their views, assemble, and protest peacefully. However, when the government attempts to suppress such actions with such brutality, it becomes the responsibility of Parliament to discuss the matter, condemn it strongly, and demand an explanation from the Home Minister," he said.
Congress leader Pawan Khera demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police action against student protesters. "We have been repeatedly urging the Home Minister to come to the House and make a statement. There must be a discussion regarding the use of pellet guns and AK-47s against young people; the Home Minister needs to make a statement on this," said Khera.
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said that there has been a persistent effort to dismantle the education, examination, and university systems and homogenise everything under the BJP government. "Following the NEET issue, not only did the students stand united, but they also received support from their families. That is why this movement grew so large, and ultimately, the world's largest party was forced to yield. More than 20 examinations leaked in UP....The government yielded because even its MPs began to fear that the government itself might be destabilised," said Yadav.
The debate in the Lok Sabha comes after a nationwide protest spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against NEET paper leak which led to the proposed bill and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP protest was widely supported by the opposition parties inlcluding Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party.
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