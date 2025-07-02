Monsoon Session Of Parliament From July 21: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from 21st July and conclude on August 21st. Taking to X, Rijiju said that the President of India approved the government's proposal for convening the monsoon session.

"The Hon’ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," said Rijiju.

Notably, the Monsoon session is likely to witness a stormy session as it comes amid the opposition's demand of a special Parliament session to discuss the Operation Sindoor, a demand rejected by the government. The Opposition is likely to raise the issue of 'political constraint' as raised by India's Defence Attache for the loss of aircraft on India's part. Also, issues like inflation, unemployment and the Election Commission-related matters are likely to be a part of the opposition's plank.

The Budget Session, 2025 of Parliament, first this year, commenced on 31st of January, 2025 and adjourned sine-die on 4th of April. In between, both Houses were adjourned for recess on Thursday, the 13th of February, 2025 to reassemble on Monday, the 10th of March, 2025 to enable Department-related Standing Committees to examine and report on the Demands for Grants relating to various Ministries/Departments.