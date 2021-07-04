Monsoon session of Parliament: Lok Sabha to have 19 business days, check other details

New Delhi: The sixth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha is set to begin from July 19 and will have 19 business days. The Lower House will sit from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 6 PM, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Saturday (July 3, 2021).
The Secretariat further added that four days have been allotted for private members business, whereas, July 23 and August 6 for private member bills and July 30 and August 13 for private member resolutions.
The Sixth Session of the Seventeenth #LokSabha that commences on 19 July, 2021 shall have 19 Business Days. Unless @loksabhaspeaker otherwise directs, the Lok Sabha will sit from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. and from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. @loksabhatv @rajyasabhatv pic.twitter.com/0uaLKVa3XF
— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) July 3, 2021
Listed Questions on Ministries of Prime Minister, Atomic Energy, Coal, Commerce & Industry, Communications, Defence, Development of North Eastern Region, Electronics & IT and External Affairs have been scheduled for answers on July 28, August 4 and August 11.
The Secretariat stated that the Listed Questions on Ministries of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Home Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Social Justice and Empowerment have also been scheduled for answers on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10.
Listed Questions on Ministries of Corporate Affairs, Culture, Education, Finance, Labour & Employment, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Steel, Tourism & Tribal Affairs have been scheduled for answers on July 19, July 26, August 2 and August 9.
Listed Questions on Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Food Processing Industries have been scheduled for answers on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10.
This is to be noted that the Monsoon session of Parliament is slated to commence from July 19 and is likely to conclude on August 13.