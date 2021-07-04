Monsoon session of Parliament: Lok Sabha to have 19 business days, check other details

New Delhi: The sixth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha is set to begin from July 19 and will have 19 business days. The Lower House will sit from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 6 PM, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Saturday (July 3, 2021).

The Secretariat further added that four days have been allotted for private members business, whereas, July 23 and August 6 for private member bills and July 30 and August 13 for private member resolutions.

The Sixth Session of the Seventeenth #LokSabha that commences on 19 July, 2021 shall have 19 Business Days. Unless @loksabhaspeaker otherwise directs, the Lok Sabha will sit from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. and from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. @loksabhatv @rajyasabhatv pic.twitter.com/0uaLKVa3XF — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) July 3, 2021

Listed Questions on Ministries of Prime Minister, Atomic Energy, Coal, Commerce & Industry, Communications, Defence, Development of North Eastern Region, Electronics & IT and External Affairs have been scheduled for answers on July 28, August 4 and August 11.

The Secretariat stated that the Listed Questions on Ministries of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Home Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Social Justice and Empowerment have also been scheduled for answers on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10.

Listed Questions on Ministries of Corporate Affairs, Culture, Education, Finance, Labour & Employment, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Steel, Tourism & Tribal Affairs have been scheduled for answers on July 19, July 26, August 2 and August 9.

Listed Questions on Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Food Processing Industries have been scheduled for answers on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10.

This is to be noted that the Monsoon session of Parliament is slated to commence from July 19 and is likely to conclude on August 13.



Live TV