Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Begin From July 21, Key Bills On Agenda Are...

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence on July 21 and will continue until August 21. The Central government has outlined an ambitious legislative agenda for the session, with 12 Bills, both new introductions and pending legislation, slated for discussion and passage.

Topping the government’s list is the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced during the Budget Session on February 13. The Bill represents a major overhaul of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, aiming to simplify its language and structure. It is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, which is expected to adopt its report this week. Once cleared, the Bill will be presented for passage during the current session.

The session will also take up the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, which was imposed on February 13, 2025. As per constitutional requirements, such a proclamation must receive Parliamentary approval every six months.

In addition, there is potential for high political drama, as Parliament may consider an impeachment motion against sitting High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, who is facing corruption allegations.

Geoheritage and Sports Governance Bills Among New Proposals

The government will introduce the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, aimed at declaring and preserving sites of geological significance for education, research, and tourism. According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, this Bill will be taken up on priority.

Another major bill scheduled for introduction is the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025. It seeks to promote transparency, ethics, and good governance in sports administration. The bill proposes a robust institutional framework to ensure fair practices aligned with Olympic standards and international best practices. This follows a spate of controversies involving various sports federations in India.

Manipur GST Bill and Business Reforms

To align state law with national legislation, the government will introduce the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will replace an existing ordinance and prevent legal inconsistencies between state and central GST frameworks.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 is also on the agenda. The Bill is designed to improve ease of doing business and regulatory compliance, and to reduce bureaucratic hurdles for citizens and businesses alike.

Further Reforms in Mining and Anti-Doping Legislation

The government will also bring forward amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, aimed at enhancing mining efficiency and expanding the scope of critical minerals. Key features include allowing for the recovery of associated minerals, expanding lease areas for deep-seated mining, and addressing legacy mineral stock issues.

Similarly, amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act are expected, aimed at aligning Indian sports law with global anti-doping protocols.

Session Extended for Key Legislative Push

Originally slated to end on August 12, the session has now been extended until August 21 to ensure adequate time for the discussion and passage of these critical Bills.

With a legislative agenda that touches upon economic reform, regional governance, sports administration, and judicial accountability, this Monsoon Session is poised to be one of the most consequential in recent years.

The full list of Bills proposed for introduction in the upcoming Monsoon Session is outlined below:

1. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

2. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill

3. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

4. Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

5. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

6. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

7. The Income-tax Bill, 2025

8. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax. (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance

9. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

10. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

11. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

12. The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics. (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

13. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

14. The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

15. The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025