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Monsoon Session: Parliament braces for showdown over paper leaks, Ram temple row and Ethanol issue

While the government has lined up its legislative agenda, the Opposition has already submitted notices to raise several contentious issues.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Monsoon Session: Parliament braces for showdown over paper leaks, Ram temple row and Ethanol issue
Image Credit: IANS

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