/Monsoon Session: Parliament braces for showdown over paper leaks, Ram temple row and Ethanol issue

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has also sought a discussion on allegations related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust. In his notice, he has called for a debate on the alleged embezzlement and misuse of donations made by devotees, while demanding accountability from both the government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He has alleged financial irregularities in land purchases, construction-related commissions and the handling of valuable donations, and has called for a transparent investigation into the matter.