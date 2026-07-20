/Monsoon Session: Parliament braces for showdown over paper leaks, Ram temple row and Ethanol issue

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday with the government set to push ahead with key legislative business, while the Opposition prepares to corner the Centre on a series of politically sensitive issues, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleged irregularities linked to donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the government's recent decision on ethanol-blended petrol.
While the parliament braces for heated debates, the session is expected to witness repeated confrontations inside both Houses. The proceedings will continue until August 13, making it one of the most politically significant sessions ahead of several key policy decisions and upcoming elections.
The Lok Sabha will begin the session with obituary references to former Members of Parliament and other dignitaries, followed by Question Hour and the laying of official papers.
One of the government's key legislative priorities on the opening day is the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Bill seeks to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37 by replacing the ordinance issued earlier by the Centre. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha is also expected to witness important legislative activity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce a Bill seeking amendments to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The proposed legislation aims to make obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.
While the government has lined up its legislative agenda, the Opposition has already submitted notices to raise several contentious issues.
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has moved a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The issue has triggered nationwide concern over the credibility of competitive examinations and is expected to become one of the biggest flashpoints during the session.
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has also sought a discussion on allegations related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust. In his notice, he has called for a debate on the alleged embezzlement and misuse of donations made by devotees, while demanding accountability from both the government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He has alleged financial irregularities in land purchases, construction-related commissions and the handling of valuable donations, and has called for a transparent investigation into the matter.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has separately submitted an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law to curb what he described as mass political defections driven by opportunism, while protecting genuine dissent within legislatures.
Apart from the issues formally listed through notices, the Opposition is also expected to question the government's recent notification granting excise duty exemption to higher ethanol-blended petrol variants such as E22, E25, E27 and E30, subject to prescribed conditions. Opposition parties are likely to seek clarity on the policy's impact on fuel pricing, consumers and the broader ethanol blending programme.
The ethanol issue is expected to add another layer to the political debate, especially as Parliament discusses energy security, taxation and the government's push towards cleaner fuels.
The proposed amendment relating to Vande Mataram has already drawn criticism from sections of the Opposition. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has submitted a formal objection, arguing that the legislation is constitutionally untenable and seeks to give the National Song a legal status that was consciously not provided by the Constitution or Parliament.
With the government focused on pushing legislative business and the Opposition preparing to raise issues ranging from examination paper leaks and alleged financial irregularities at the Ayodhya Ram Temple to ethanol policy and anti-defection reforms, the Monsoon Session is expected to witness intense debates from the very first day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the media before the commencement of the session. As Parliament reconvenes, both the Treasury benches and the Opposition appear ready for a high-voltage political contest that could dominate the national discourse over the coming weeks.
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