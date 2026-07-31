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Monsoon Session: Parliament to take up key bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Monsoon Session: Parliament to take up key bills
Image Credit: ANI

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