/Monsoon Session: Parliament to take up key bills

Before the legislative business, ministers are scheduled to lay various papers on the Table of the House. Reports of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will also be presented. The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a motion seeking an extension of time for the Joint Committee to present its report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.