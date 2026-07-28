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Monsoon session: Parliament to take up Public Examinations Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha at 2 PM

The Lok Sabha began its proceedings with Question Hour, but was adjourned till 2 PM after continous disruption by the opposition MPs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Monsoon session: Parliament to take up Public Examinations Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha at 2 PM
Image Credit: IANS

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