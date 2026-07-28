/Monsoon session: Parliament to take up Public Examinations Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha at 2 PM

Parliament is set for a key legislative day on Tuesday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing at 2 PM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced.
“Let the House function; let there be discussion and dialogue, and let everyone's views be expressed. Let a positive message go out to the entire country that discussion and dialogue take place in Parliament…’ said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The Speaker informed the House that an agreement had been reached to initiate discussions on the anti-paper leak legislation at 2 PM and appealed to members to cooperate for a smooth debate.However, despite the appeal, both Houses of Parliament saw disruptions during the morning session.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by Opposition members, while the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 PM.These developments follow the Opposition’s indication that it is willing to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The Opposition has insisted, however, that the government first address allegations of police action against students protesting over examination irregularities.According to sources, the Opposition is not against the proposed legislation or a discussion on measures to prevent paper leaks.
It fully supports efforts to strengthen the examination system but wants the Centre to respond to concerns regarding the alleged use of pellet guns and excessive force against student protesters.“We are neither against the paper leak Bill nor against a discussion on it. We fully support any move to strengthen examinations, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students,” reported ANI quoting sources.
Congress is likely to field senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during the Lok Sabha debate on the Bill.Parliament has seen repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session over the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters.
The government has maintained that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is a key reform aimed at curbing paper leaks and organised malpractice in examinations, and has urged all parties to join the debate.
The Bill, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices, was introduced even as Opposition MPs continued their protest over alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' demonstration.
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