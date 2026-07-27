/Monsoon Session: Public Examinations Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Opposition adamant on Police action against students

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm.



The Bill, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices, was introduced even as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' demonstration.



However, the Opposition does not appear to be in a mood to ceede any ground to the Government as they continued sloganeering and demanding action over the police action on protesting students.



Congress RS MP Pawan Khera said, "You use pellet guns against the youth and think that the issue will not be raised in Parliament? No, the issue will be raised in Parliament. They will have to give an apology and take responsibility for the use of pellet guns."



Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said, "Laws were enacted previously as well; what happened to them? Were they weak? Was the law you framed earlier flawed? You have announced a new law, but you could not implement the existing one... This is the time for delivery, not just talks..."



TMC MP Mahua Moitra demanded accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "I don't think the government is in a position to tell us anything right now. I think what we have seen is the only step one -resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, delayed as were. What is most important is accountability from the Home Ministry. We cannot have in the largest democracy in the world, peaceful protestors and our children being dragged on the



The Treasury benches hit back with LS MP Sambit Patra accusing LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi off spreading lies about use of force on students in Bihar.



MP Sambit Patra said, "As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, it's really a matter of great shame that the LoP has shown a great deal of irresponsibility today. While he tweeted and he spoke about police using AK-47 on the student protests, it is absolutely condemnable that such kind of falsity be spread by a person who occupies the post of LOP, Leader of the Opposition in India. Naturally, solving is not the purpose of Rahul Gandhi. Trying to create furore, trying to create manufactured anger, trying to manufacture a protest and above all trying to create anarchy is what is the sole aim of Rahul Gandhi and the LoP. Do the police in this country ever use AK-47 to fire on protestors? How can Rahul Gandhi say that AK-47 has been used? This is totally unacceptable, and we firmly believe that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation."



Meanwhile, sources have told ANI that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has allocated four hours for discussion on the Bill. The NDA has lined up several young Members of Parliament to participate in the debate, including BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya. Other speakers are expected to include JDU's Alok Kumar Suman, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Arun Bharti, along with allies Sharmila Sarkar and Mitali Bagh.



The proposed legislation introduces seven major amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to ensure time-bound investigations and trials, stricter punishment for offenders and a stronger enforcement mechanism.



Among the key provisions, State Governments and Union Territory Administrations will be empowered to designate Courts of Session as Special Fast-Track Courts for offences under the Act. Trials in such courts are proposed to be conducted on a day-to-day basis and completed within three months of filing of the chargesheet, while investigations are to be concluded within two months.



The amendments also empower the Central Government to constitute a Special Task Force to investigate examination-related offences and allow states to appoint Special Public Prosecutors for such cases. Enhanced prison terms, higher financial penalties and a time-bound appeal mechanism before Division Benches of High Courts have also been proposed.



The Bill comes amid nationwide protests over NEET-UG paper leaks and examination irregularities. A day after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani to recommend comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the transparency and credibility of India's examination system.

