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Monsoon Session: Public Examinations Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Opposition adamant on Police action against students

The Bill comes amid nationwide protests over NEET-UG paper leaks and examination irregularities.

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Monsoon Session: Public Examinations Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Opposition adamant on Police action against students
Image Credit: Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduces the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026

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