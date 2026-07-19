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Monsoon set to return next week, bringing widespread rain and relief from July heat

For most of July, rainfall remained confined mainly to the Himalayan foothills, while large parts of the plains experienced hot, humid weather with little rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this prolonged dry spell is now likely to end.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Monsoon set to return next week, bringing widespread rain and relief from July heat
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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