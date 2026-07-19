/Monsoon set to return next week, bringing widespread rain and relief from July heat

After weeks of subdued activity, the southwest monsoon is expected to regain strength next week, bringing widespread rainfall across large parts of the country and offering much-needed relief from the persistent heat and humidity. For most of July, rainfall remained confined mainly to the Himalayan foothills, while large parts of the plains experienced hot, humid weather with little rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this prolonged dry spell is now likely to end.
The revival is expected to begin over Northeast India before extending to eastern, central and northern parts of the country early next week. Many areas are likely to witness widespread showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.
For the Gangetic plains and central India, where temperatures have remained high for weeks, the rainfall is expected to provide the first significant relief of the month.
The return of the monsoon will be driven by a fresh low-pressure area expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal.
A low-pressure area forms when air rises, drawing moisture-laden winds from the sea and helping rain-bearing clouds to develop. As the system moves inland towards central India, it is expected to pull the monsoon trough back into its normal position.
The monsoon trough, an elongated belt of low pressure stretching across northern India, plays a key role in determining where rain falls during the season.
In recent weeks, the trough had shifted northwards towards the Himalayan foothills, resulting in heavy rain over the hills while much of the plains remained dry. As it moves south again, moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is expected to spread deeper inland, increasing rainfall across a much larger region.
Meteorologists describe the current situation as a 'break monsoon' phase, a temporary lull that occurs when the monsoon trough shifts northwards.
During this period, very few low-pressure systems formed over the Bay of Bengal, moisture-carrying winds from the Arabian Sea weakened, and sinking air across much of the country limited cloud formation.
As a result, India has recorded a nationwide rainfall deficit of 24 per cent so far this season, receiving 244.6 mm of rain against the normal 323.1 mm.
Despite the lack of rain, humidity levels remained high across many regions.
Strong sunshine heated the land, while the moisture in the air prevented sweat from evaporating efficiently, making conditions feel much hotter. In several cities, the heat index, or 'feels-like' temperature, crossed 40°C.
Scientists have also found that prolonged dry spells can intensify the heat. As soils lose moisture, less of the Sun's energy is used for evaporation and more goes into heating the air, causing temperatures to rise further.
While the expected rainfall will bring relief from the heat and help farmers begin or continue sowing crops such as rice, soybean, cotton and pulses, it is unlikely to make up for the rainfall deficit on its own.
A sustained spell of widespread rain over the coming weeks will be needed to improve the seasonal rainfall figures. How the monsoon performs through August is expected to determine the overall outcome of this year's rainy season.
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