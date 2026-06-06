India monsoon tracker: IMD issues heavy rain alerts from Mumbai to Karnataka; 2-day storm spell to hit north India

India monsoon tracker: The southwest monsoon has progressed significantly across the Indian peninsula and has reached a significant part of India now. Following its landfall in Kerala, the monsoon season has progressed to cover Kerala fully, and entered parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to meteorologists, the southwest monsoon is showing signs of being very active in its early stages which indicated that there would be heavy rains for the coming few days in South India. The IMD has predicted that moderate to heavy rain would hit Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

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Northeast India and western coast to witness heavy downpours

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to hit the western coast of India including all of Kerala and Goa up to Mumbai, and some parts of Karnataka and Kerala with some areas receiving exceptionally heavy rain.

At the same time, weather conditions in Northeast India are becoming active. Moderate to heavy rains are expected to affect Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next three to four days. Experts expect that the monsoon season will progress fully to the northeast front in the next few days.

Two-day continuous rains loom over north India due to western disturbance

Western Disturbance is affecting the weather conditions in North India. The area will receive continuous rainfall on June 6 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

However, the impact of Western Disturbance will spread to the plains, causing thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, northern Uttar Pradesh, and northern Rajasthan. Nevertheless, according to forecasts by meteorologists, the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce progressively since June 7 in the North Indian region.

Mixed weather in central and eastern India

As far as the Central and Eastern parts of India are concerned, there will be mixed weather conditions with pre-monsoon showers being received in parts of Madhya Pradesh such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur; thereby cooling down the atmosphere.

On the contrary, East India will not be seeing any monsoon rains for the time being. Northern parts of Bihar and its terrain areas will see an increase in showers from June 6; however, the Southern regions of Bihar will still be under dry and hot weather conditions.

Arid weather patterns to continue in western parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat

In the west, Rajasthan will experience a dual climate pattern; the eastern and northern parts will experience rainfall and thunderstorms whereas in western parts of Rajasthan, conditions are expected to be quite dry.

Likewise, while Gujarat's coastal areas will witness some pre-monsoon rainfall, most parts of Gujarat will continue to suffer from high temperatures.

On the whole, weather experts are of the view that the progression of the monsoon remains extremely positive in South and West India. In the coming days, monsoon clouds are expected to move towards Goa, as well as some other parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and even Northeastern India. Meanwhile, although North India is a few days away from witnessing the monsoon, pre-monsoon conditions are expected to provide respite from the scorching summer heat.

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