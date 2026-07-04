/Monsoon supercharged: What to expect as the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system intensifies

A strong advance of the Southwest Monsoon is ongoing in different parts of India. In particular, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system is predicted to fully become active over Northwest India soon and deliver torrential rains, thunderstorms, and high-speed winds to different regions of the country.
The IMD reported that the monsoon has successfully covered the Northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and the rest of the territory of Madhya Pradesh, expanding further into some parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.
Within the next 4 to 5 days, the weather conditions are likely to favor the expansion of the monsoon over the rest of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. At the same time, a low-pressure system developing over the Northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become intensified; therefore, the level of rainfall activities in the country will increase drastically.
The hilly areas and plains of India should be prepared for the upcoming severe weather between July 3 and July 9.
Persistent and heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha, with isolated areas likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.
Eastern India is going to receive widespread rainfall that will hit Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The IMD has issued a specific warning for July 4 when isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, with increased lightning activity.
The monsoon continues to be active over the remaining parts of the peninsula and northeastern states:
West India: Persistent rainfall has been predicted throughout the week over Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa. The South Gujarat and Konkan ghats are on high alert for extreme rainfall.
South India: Monsoon activity will ensure that there are heavy showers and wind along Coastal Karnataka and Kerala, while continuous rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Northeast India: States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to experience moderate to heavy thundershowers.
IMD Report: People living in most parts of the country are recommended to keep themselves informed about local weather alerts as monsoon activity, which comprises heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gales, will be predominant in the weather forecast for the next seven days.
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