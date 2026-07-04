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Monsoon supercharged: What to expect as the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system intensifies

IMD issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alerts for Northwest India as the Southwest Monsoon advances into Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and UP. Read more.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Monsoon supercharged: What to expect as the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system intensifies
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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