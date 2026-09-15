/Fading rains and dry fields: Why 218 districts face severe drought risk as the Southwest monsoon withdraws

The southwest monsoon is predicted to withdraw from western Rajasthan starting from September 19, which comes a few days after the regular timetable of September 17. National-level rainfall monitoring indicates a constant 15% deficit in total rainfall, thus forcing more than 218 districts to face serious dry spells and pressure on agricultural production.
Spatial variation caused by El Niño has brought critical moisture shortages in major farmlands.
Zonal analysis: The southern part of the country is witnessing a 28% deficit in rainfalls, whereas the eastern and northeastern regions have recorded 25%, in comparison to a 10% deficit in the northwest and 6% in central India.
Severe statewise shortage: There is a huge gap in rainfalls in crucial agricultural states like Meghalaya (59%), Andhra Pradesh (43%), Punjab (40%), Bihar (35%), and Karnataka (29%).
Irreversible deficits: With the onset of the withdrawal stage of the monsoon, it has been observed that there is no way to make up for the cumulative deficit in the abovementioned core agricultural regions.
The government has prepared contingency plans and identified hundreds of districts that have faced inadequate irrigation facilities and heavy rainfall deficits.
Contingency planning by the government reveals that there are hundreds of districts facing problems of low irrigation coverage and severe reductions in precipitation.
Vulnerable districts: In hundreds of arid districts, 111 districts have been marked as highly vulnerable because of their low irrigation coverage of less than 25%.
Dry districts: In the recent weekly assessment, 218 districts are showing acute signs of drought, affecting areas in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.
Crops at risk: The absence of sufficient moisture content in soil poses a great threat to Kharif growing cycles, especially paddy, maize, cotton, and pulses.
In the final stages before the monsoon leaves the subcontinent, local showers are expected to occur at isolated spots.
Regional weather forecast: Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness rainfall, and there is some possibility of scattered showers in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.
Southern showers: There will be isolated showers of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala, but these delayed rains are not going to help regional farming problems.
After monsoon: With the withdrawal of the monsoon, high temperatures and low levels of groundwater are going to make administrative relief efforts necessary.
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