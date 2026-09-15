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Fading rains and dry fields: Why 218 districts face severe drought risk as the Southwest monsoon withdraws

Discover the latest IMD update on the southwest monsoon withdrawal, nationwide rainfall deficits, and how 218 districts face drought-like conditions.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Fading rains and dry fields: Why 218 districts face severe drought risk as the Southwest monsoon withdraws
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Fading rains and dry fields: Why 218 districts face severe drought risk as the Southwest monsoon withdraws
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