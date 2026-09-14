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Monsoon withdrawal in India to begin from September 19 amid 15% rain deficit: IMD

Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall until September 18, while parts of Rajasthan could see isolated rain between September 15 and 17.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 10:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Monsoon withdrawal in India to begin from September 19 amid 15% rain deficit: IMD
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Monsoon withdrawal in India to begin from September 19 amid 15% rain deficit: IMD
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