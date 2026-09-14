/Monsoon withdrawal in India to begin from September 19 amid 15% rain deficit: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to begin its withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19, even as India heads towards the end of the rainy season with a 15 per cent rainfall deficit, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to retreat from some parts of West Rajasthan around September 19. The normal date for the onset of withdrawal from the region is September 17.
The withdrawal, however, will not mean an immediate end to rainfall across the country. Several parts of India are expected to receive rain over the coming days, with some areas likely to see heavy spells.
The overall monsoon rainfall deficit stood at 15 per cent as of September 13, according to IMD data.
The deficit has fluctuated significantly during the season. It stood at 40 per cent in June before widespread rainfall in July brought it down to 13 per cent by the end of that month. The shortfall increased to 14 per cent at the end of August and has now widened further.
The impact has not been uniform across the country.
The south Peninsula has recorded the largest regional deficit at 28 per cent, followed by east and northeast India at 25 per cent. Central India has a 6 per cent shortfall, while northwest India is 10 per cent below normal.
Several states are facing considerably larger deficits. Punjab has recorded a 40 per cent shortfall, followed by Bihar at 35 per cent, Rajasthan at 25 per cent and Haryana at 23 per cent.
The situation is also difficult in parts of southern and northeastern India, with Andhra Pradesh recording a 43 per cent deficit, Karnataka 29 per cent, Kerala 27 per cent and Tamil Nadu 26 per cent. Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a 42 per cent shortfall, while Meghalaya’s deficit stands at 59 per cent.
Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan around from 19th September, 2026.@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @AIRNewsHindi pic.twitter.com/9iouHRWcpu— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2026
Despite the approaching withdrawal, the weather pattern remains active across several parts of the country.
The IMD said a low-pressure area is lying over southwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan and north Gujarat. A trough extends from Jharkhand through Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over the Bay of Bengal near Odisha and West Bengal.
These systems are expected to keep rainfall activity going across different regions this week.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive fairly widespread rain from September 15 to 17. Punjab, Haryana and Delhi could also see rainfall on September 16 and 17.
Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall until September 18, while parts of Rajasthan could see isolated rain between September 15 and 17.
Rainfall activity is also expected to continue over parts of the south.
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while Kerala and Mahe could see heavy spells until September 16. South Karnataka is also likely to receive isolated heavy rain on September 15.
Further rain is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between September 18 and 20. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha could also see isolated showers during this period.
In eastern India, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over West Bengal and Sikkim until September 20. Bihar could receive similar activity on September 16 and 17, while Odisha is expected to see rain between September 19 and 20.
The expected withdrawal from West Rajasthan is the first formal indication that the southwest monsoon is beginning its seasonal retreat. But the process is gradual and does not signal an immediate end to the rainy season across India.
For many regions, therefore, the next few days remain important. Rainfall from the active weather systems could provide some relief in areas that are still facing significant deficits, although the size of the existing shortfall means several states are unlikely to recover fully.
The IMD’s latest assessment suggests that while the monsoon is beginning to move towards its withdrawal phase, rainfall activity will continue over large parts of the country before the season eventually draws to a close.
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