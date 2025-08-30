Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst in Ramban Kills 3, Rescue Operations Underway
At least three people were killed and five others injured after a cloudburst struck Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, leaving several houses damaged. Rescue operations are currently underway.
