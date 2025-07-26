In a horrifying incident that has shocked the people of Bengaluru, a man brutally attacked his three young nephews, killing two and leaving the third critically injured.

The accused, identified as Qasim Pasha, 25, allegedly locked the children inside their home and assaulted them with a hammer and iron rod. The victims, Ishaq (9) and Junaid (7), died on the spot, while Roshan (5) is fighting for his life at NIMHANS Hospital.

The attack happened around 1:30 PM when the children were left in the care of their grandmother. Their father, Chand Pasha, a construction worker, and mother, Rehana, who works at a garment factory, were away at the time. Qasim, who lived with the family in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru, reportedly stuffed cloth into the children’s mouths before launching the attack.

Neighbours rushed in after hearing screams and found the children drenched in blood. Police arrested Qasim at the scene. Officers say he appeared mentally disturbed and gave incoherent answers during questioning.

Sources reveal Qasim had a history of health issues and was unemployed. He had gone missing a month ago and was found by his brother in Tamil Nadu. Upon returning, he reportedly felt neglected and angry at his family.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth visited the crime scene and said that a full investigation is underway. The motive remains unclear, but police suspect deep-rooted family tensions and mental instability.

The community is in shock. “They were such sweet boys. It’s hard to believe their own uncle did this,” said a neighbour.

The case has sparked outrage across Bengaluru, with many demanding stricter mental health checks and better child protection measures.