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  • /Month after Satya Niketan incident; another building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri, 5 injured

Month after Satya Niketan incident; another building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri, 5 injured

A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s New Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, with several people feared trapped under the debris as rescue and search operations continued.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Month after Satya Niketan incident; another building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri, 5 injured
Image Credit: X/@Vishii14.

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