A multi-storey building has collapsed in northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, with several people feared to be trapped beneath the rubble, officials said.
Police said five people were hospitalised following the incident.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call about the incident was received at around 3:15 pm. Four fire department vehicles were promptly dispatched to the Seemapuri site, where rescue operations were initiated.
Delhi: A five-storey building collapsed in Seemapuri, with several people reportedly trapped under the debris. Ambulances have taken the injured to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for treatment. https://t.co/16s9cVWkW1— IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026
Rescue and search operations are currently underway.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the front portion of the building had collapsed. Search and rescue teams were deployed at the site to determine whether anyone was trapped inside the damaged structure. Further details on casualties or injuries were not immediately available.
Delhi Police issued traffic advisory
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory following the building collapse, stating that vehicular movement had been affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and nearby roads.
As rescue teams continued operations at the site, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid the affected area, if possible. It also urged people not to stop, park or gather near the site and to comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel.
The traffic police also emphasised that keeping lanes clear will help ambulances and rescue vehicles to reach the site quicker.
Incident one month after the Satya Niketan building collapse
The collapse occurred nearly a month after a five-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed on September 6, leaving seven people dead and 5 other injured.
The building, which housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation, collapsed while repair work was in progress. Rescue teams later pulled 12 people from the debris, seven of whom died.
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