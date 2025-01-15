PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai on Wednesday. During his visit to the Maximum City, the Prime Minister will meet MLAs of the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Giving information about PM Modi’s visit, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he is coming to Mumbai to guide Mahayuti MLAs after the landslide victory in the Maharashtra polls held last year in November.

"PM Modi is coming to Mumbai (on January 15) and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate—and hence, our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting, and we discussed our party's organization and decisions—we also discussed upcoming local body elections... The PM has continuously supported our government, and that's the reason our government did well in the last two and a half years, and that's why people have given us such a huge majority," Shinde said after the party's meeting concluded.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will be in Mumbai to dedicate three frontline naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard. The commissioning of 3 major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security, according to an official release from PMO.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates, the release stated.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and an auditorium, a healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings, the release stated.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena won 230 of the 288 seats in the state. BJP led the pack with 132 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was reduced to 46 seats, with NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT) getting 10 and 20, respectively.

“Sharad Pawar started the politics of ‘daga-phatka’ (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by people in 2024 (elections). Similarly, the politics of the dynasty and the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray were also rejected, Shah said.