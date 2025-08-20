Monu Khatik Murder Case: Man 'Lynched' To Death By Muslim Mob Over Theft Allegation; Family Demands Justice

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a young man named Monu Khatik, a resident of Budhana town, was allegedly killed by a Muslim mob in broad daylight on Sunday. The mob accused Monu of theft and allegedly lynched him to death. The local police received information about the death and have started an investigation. His body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem. Talking to Zee News, Monu’s family demanded justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Hindu outfits have claimed that Monu was killed due to his religion.

Assault Video Goes Viral

Videos of the alleged beating have also surfaced on social media, showing Monu being attacked. These clips are now being examined by the police as part of the investigation. The video of Monu’s assault has gone viral, where he can be seen pleading and explaining that he visited her sister in the area where she lives on rent. However, the mob did not listen to him. According to the family members of the deceased, Monu was allegedly beaten up on Sunday morning by people from another community on Karabla Road, after they reportedly suspected him of being a thief. The family says that there are visible injury marks on his body from the assault.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have stated that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is released. Meanwhile, the main accused, Sajid, has been arrested, and a search is ongoing for other suspects involved. The case has led to tension in the local area, with police urging people to remain calm while the investigation proceeds.

Minister Assures Action

Kapil Dev Agarwal, the MLA from Muzaffarnagar and Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Uttar Pradesh government, visited Budhana on Tuesday following the death of Monu Khatik, who was allegedly beaten by miscreants two days ago. The minister went to the residence of the deceased and met the grieving family members, offering condolences and support. He described Monu’s death as deeply tragic and condemned the assault, calling it an inhuman act that brings shame to society. He instructed the district administration and police officials present at the scene to take the strictest possible action against all those involved.