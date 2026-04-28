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NewsIndiaMorbi Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leads in early trends
MORBI MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS 2025

Morbi Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leads in early trends

Morbi Election Results 2026 LIVE: A total of 52 seats across 13 wards are being contested in Morbi, with polling having taken place on April 26. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Morbi Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leads in early trendsPhoto Credit: IANS

Morbi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for the Morbi Municipal Corporation election is underway on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party making a commanding early start. As of 10:59 am, the BJP was leading or had won in 12 seats, while the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had yet to register a single seat, according to updates from the Gujarat State Election Commission counting centres. A total of 52 seats across 13 wards are being contested in Morbi, with polling having taken place on April 26. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Election Timeline

The official notification for the polls was issued on April 1. Nominations opened on April 6, with April 13 as the last date for filing and April 15 as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

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What Happened in 2021

The BJP's early lead mirrors its performance in the previous Morbi Municipality elections in 2021, where the party swept all 52 seats, leaving the Congress and AAP without a single win between them.

About Morbi

Morbi Municipal Corporation is among the newest civic bodies in Gujarat, having been formally constituted as a corporation on January 1, 2025. The city itself, however, carries a history that stretches back considerably further. Once a princely state, Morbi is known for its striking European-influenced architecture, most notably the Mani Mandir and the iconic suspension bridge that has become one of the city's defining landmarks.

Economically, Morbi is in a league of its own within India's industrial map. The city produces over 80 per cent of the country's ceramic tiles and sanitary ware and exports to more than 150 countries, earning it the title of the Ceramic Capital of India. Beyond ceramics, Morbi is also a significant global manufacturer of wall clocks and a range of electronic products, industries that have grown from the city's deeply ingrained entrepreneurial culture.

Results are expected to be declared as counting continues through the day.

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