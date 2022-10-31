Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after renovation; lacked 'fitness' certificate

Morbi bridge collapse: The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city, which collapsed and killed at least 137 people on Sunday (October 30), was reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work and didn't have the municipality's "fitness certificate"

"The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26," Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala said.

"It was opened for the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work)," he added.

The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, caved in around 6.30 pm on Sunday and killed at least 137 people and injured several others.

Sir Waghji Thakor constructed the Morbi cable bridge

Built at the turn of the 19th century, the cable bridge was said to reflect "the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi", as per its description on the district collectorate website.

Sir Waghji Thakor, who ruled Morbi till 1922, was inspired by the colonial influence and decided to construct the bridge, an "artistic and technological marvel" of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the information available on the collectorate website.

Meanwhile, five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Indian Air Force, two columns of Indian Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams are currently involved in the operation that continued through the night.

Five-member high-powered committee formed to probe Morbi suspension bridge collapse

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that a committee has been formed to probe the Morbi bridge collapse. Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee, which includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers, has been formed to probe the bridge collapse.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With agency inputs)